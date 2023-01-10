All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Payday 3Battlefield 2042RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

KIOXIA next-gen SSD technology set to power storage in vehicles, PCs, and more

As flash memory continues to evolve, KIOXIA brought its full stack of impressive next-gen storage solutions to CES, and there's something for everyone.

KIOXIA next-gen SSD technology set to power storage in vehicles, PCs, and more
Published Jan 10, 2023 1:31 AM CST
1 minute & 25 seconds read time

KIOXIA is no stranger to flash memory, with the company inventing NAND flash and being at the forefront of consumer and enterprise applications. At CES 2023, it brought its full range of next-gen SSDs with impressive solutions as flash memory and SSDs become the standard across vehicles, mobile devices, PCs, and more.

KIOXIA next-gen SSD technology set to power storage in vehicles, PCs, and more 01
Open Gallery 6

Being a leader when it comes to 3D Flash Memory technology, the company's BiCS FLASH 3D in particular increases density and reliability, making it a cutting-edge fit for data center, enterprise, and mobile storage.

"Whether it's the next connected vehicle, the next personal mobility device, or the next smart city - we keep advancing flash memory to make the next thing possible," said Alex Mei, vice president of corporate marketing for KIOXIA America, Inc. "Countless consumer devices and applications require flash memory and SSDs, and we are committed to continued innovation."

KIOXIA's Scalable BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory technology is no doubt impressive, featuring a 3D vertical flash memory cell structure sporting higher storage density per die than conventional Flash Memory - 1.33Tb in the BiCS5 QLC, the highest density in a single package to date. And the result is improved read/write performance, higher reliability when compared to NAND, and low power usage.

KOXIA also showcased its latest range of SLC NAND, UFS 4.0, and XFMEXPRESS Flash Memory for automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, in addition to NVMe SSDs. The PCIe 4.0 NVMe XG8 Series with capacities up to 4TB were also showcased, utilizing KIOXIA 112-layer BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory.

KIOXIA next-gen SSD technology set to power storage in vehicles, PCs, and more 03
Open Gallery 6

UFS and e-MMC memory for automotive was also at the show, with a broad range of solutions, all compliant and meeting automotive standards, in addition to featuring an extended temperature range of -40 degrees C to +105 degrees C. This probably means your car would be fine driving around Antarctica or an active volcano - at least, that's our take.

For more on all of the next-gen storage coming from KIOXIA, head here.

Buy at Amazon

Kioxia SSD 2TB XG7-P M.2 2280 KXG70PNV2T04 NVMe PCIe 4.0

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$249.00
$249.00$249.00$249.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/10/2023 at 1:27 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:americas.kioxia.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2023. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.