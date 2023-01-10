Jedi: Survivor requires non-optional patching on PC, full PC specs revealed

Jedi: Survivor will apparently require a day one patch before it can be played on PC.

EA and Respawn have revealed Jedi: Survivor's PC spec requirements on Steam, and they're showing a move forward for PC gaming. Game developers are pushing into GTX 10 series GPUs as minimum spec requirements now and it seems the days of getting away with a GeForce GTX 900 card are gone (which makes sense because the 10 series is now 4 generations old).

Before we take a closer look at the spec requirements I'd like to draw attention to one interesting snippet on the page. Respawn and EA confirm that gamers will need to be connected to the internet to download a day one patch. "Internet required for non-optional patching," the page reads. This isn't such a big deal since you're already connected to the internet to download the game from Steam anyway, but it's something to remember. Plus we have to wonder if consoles require a day one patch before they can play as well.

The other requirements aren't so hefty. On a minimum bases, there's the standard Windows 10 64-bit requirement, alongside at least a 4-core processor with 8 threads which includes something like an Intel Core i7-7770 or a Ryzen 5 1400, 8GB of RAM, and a GPU with at least 8GB of VRAM including a GeForce GTX 1070 or a Radeon RX 580.

Storage is a bit rough, though; Jedi: Survivor apparently clocks in at a massive 130GB which is surprising because these specs should not utilize higher-end textures. No perf targets were mentioned for the minimum specs.

Recommended specs are a bit beefier. EA and Respawn recommends an Intel Core i5-11600K or a Ryzen 5 5600X CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a GPU with 8GB of VRAM like an RTX 2070 or an RX 6700 XT to play the game. Again there were no perf targets mentioned.

If you're thinking about upgrading to play Jedi: Survivor, remember that AMD is including the game for free with all purchases of Ryzen 7000 series processors.

Jedi: Survivor releases March 17 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.

Jedi: Survivor PC Spec Requirements

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: 4 core / 8 threads | Intel Core i7-7700 | Ryzen 5 1400

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: 8GB VRAM | GTX 1070 | Radeon RX 580

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 130 GB available space

Additional Notes: Internet required for non-optional patching, no online play.

RECOMMENDED: