All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Payday 3Battlefield 2042RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

MSI Spatium M570 Pro SSD: next-gen PCIe 5.0 SSDs with blistering 12GB/sec reads

MSI reveals its first PCIe 5.0 SSD with the introduction of the Spatium M570 and M570 Pro, with Phison's latest E26 controller and up to 12GB/sec reads.

MSI Spatium M570 Pro SSD: next-gen PCIe 5.0 SSDs with blistering 12GB/sec reads
Published Jan 5, 2023 4:51 PM CST   |   Updated Thu, Jan 5 2023 6:39 PM CST
1 minute & 52 seconds read time

We've been hearing an awful lot about next-gen PCIe 5.0 SSDs, with MSI unveiling its first consumer-focused PCIe 5.0 SSD offerings at CES 2023 (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas.

The new MSI Spatium M570 and Spatium M570 Pro were spotted by the folks at Tom's Hardware, being shown off at the MSI booth.

MSI Spatium M570 Pro SSD: next-gen PCIe 5.0 SSDs with blistering 12GB/sec reads 01MSI Spatium M570 Pro SSD: next-gen PCIe 5.0 SSDs with blistering 12GB/sec reads 02
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

MSI's upcoming Spatium M570 and Spatium M570 Pro are both super-fast, with the flagship MSI Spatium M570 Pro rolling out with Micron 232-layer NAND chips and Phison's upcoming E26 controller. MSI's second-fastest Spatium M570 uses the same Phison E26 SSD controller, but uses TLC-based memory.

MSI's upcoming flagship Spatium M570 Pro SSD pumps away with up to 12GB/sec reads and write speeds of up to 10GB/sec, while the Spatium M570 offers read speeds of up to 10GB/sec.

MSI Spatium M570 Pro SSD: next-gen PCIe 5.0 SSDs with blistering 12GB/sec reads 03
5

During CES 2023, the MSI Spatium M570 Pro was benchmarked with read speeds hitting 12324MB/sec (12.3GB/sec) while write speeds were at a blistering 11814MB/sec (11.8GB/sec). The benchmarks were run on the 2TB variant, benched on Crystal Disk Mark with the results above.

MSI also had its new Spatium M570 Pro PCIe 5.0 SSD inside of its latest and greatest Raider GE78HX gaming laptop, which rocks the new Intel 13th Gen Core-HX processor. MSI's new Spatium M570 Pro still had blistering fast read speeds of up to 12301MB/sec (12.3GB/sec) while writes took a slight hit, hitting 8972MB/sec (8.9GB/sec).

MSI Spatium M570 Pro SSD: next-gen PCIe 5.0 SSDs with blistering 12GB/sec reads 04
5

MSI will have its new Spatium M570 and Spatium M570 Pro PCIe 5.0 SSDs available in different sizes: including 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB variants. We should expect a launch of sometime in Q2 2023, which is still a few months away. We're still in early days, with MSI not revealing exact dates or any pricing information unfortunately.

The last we heard on Phison's next-gen E26 PCIe Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD controller was that it was meant to drop in November, after being teased alongside AMD and its new Zen 4 platform in September. It was delayed, but with MSI's new Spatium M570 and M570 Pro PCIe 5.0 SSDs dropping Q2 2023, it means we're in for a few more months without PCIe 5.0 SSD goodness in our lives.

Buy at Amazon

SABRENT 2TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD (SB-RKT4P-2TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$199.99
$199.99$199.99$199.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/5/2023 at 6:38 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, tomshardware.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2023. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.