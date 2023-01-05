MSI Spatium M570 Pro SSD: next-gen PCIe 5.0 SSDs with blistering 12GB/sec reads

We've been hearing an awful lot about next-gen PCIe 5.0 SSDs, with MSI unveiling its first consumer-focused PCIe 5.0 SSD offerings at CES 2023 (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas.

The new MSI Spatium M570 and Spatium M570 Pro were spotted by the folks at Tom's Hardware, being shown off at the MSI booth.

MSI's upcoming Spatium M570 and Spatium M570 Pro are both super-fast, with the flagship MSI Spatium M570 Pro rolling out with Micron 232-layer NAND chips and Phison's upcoming E26 controller. MSI's second-fastest Spatium M570 uses the same Phison E26 SSD controller, but uses TLC-based memory.

MSI's upcoming flagship Spatium M570 Pro SSD pumps away with up to 12GB/sec reads and write speeds of up to 10GB/sec, while the Spatium M570 offers read speeds of up to 10GB/sec.

During CES 2023, the MSI Spatium M570 Pro was benchmarked with read speeds hitting 12324MB/sec (12.3GB/sec) while write speeds were at a blistering 11814MB/sec (11.8GB/sec). The benchmarks were run on the 2TB variant, benched on Crystal Disk Mark with the results above.

MSI also had its new Spatium M570 Pro PCIe 5.0 SSD inside of its latest and greatest Raider GE78HX gaming laptop, which rocks the new Intel 13th Gen Core-HX processor. MSI's new Spatium M570 Pro still had blistering fast read speeds of up to 12301MB/sec (12.3GB/sec) while writes took a slight hit, hitting 8972MB/sec (8.9GB/sec).

MSI will have its new Spatium M570 and Spatium M570 Pro PCIe 5.0 SSDs available in different sizes: including 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB variants. We should expect a launch of sometime in Q2 2023, which is still a few months away. We're still in early days, with MSI not revealing exact dates or any pricing information unfortunately.

The last we heard on Phison's next-gen E26 PCIe Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD controller was that it was meant to drop in November, after being teased alongside AMD and its new Zen 4 platform in September. It was delayed, but with MSI's new Spatium M570 and M570 Pro PCIe 5.0 SSDs dropping Q2 2023, it means we're in for a few more months without PCIe 5.0 SSD goodness in our lives.