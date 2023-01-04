Payday reveal: OVERKILL confirms 2023 is the year of Payday 3

Payday 3 is officially on for a 2023 release, developer OVERKILL has re-confirmed.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

After nearly 10 years of heisting, the Payday franchise is set to return to the shooter market with a fully-fledged sequel. Payday 3 will launch in 2023 on consoles and PC with distinct FPS chaos set in a modern day high-tech world, complete with advancements like crypto hacking and more.

To mark the game's incoming release, OVERKILL Software has released a short but sweet teaser that shows the four original clown-faced robbers and promises a "new criminal dawn." The game also has a Steam page that reveals a few quick tidbits about Payday 3's features.

Payday 3 info

Four original heisters are back - Dallas, Chains, Hoxton and Wolf

Takes place in New York City

Will release on PlayStation, Xbox and PC

No word on pricing yet (may cost $69.99)

Built in Unreal Engine

Console and PC versions of the games will be 100% identical