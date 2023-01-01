All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GALAX reveals Hall of Fame 1300W ATX 3.0 PSU: dual 16-pin power connectors

The new GALAX HOF GF130 power supply is a next-gen ATX 3.0-ready PSU with not one, but two 16-pin '12VHPWR' power connectors, ready for your RTX 4090s.

Published Jan 1, 2023 7:02 PM CST
GALAX has just revealed its new and monstrous Hall of Fame GH1300 power supply, which is a new ATX 3.0-ready power supply that feeds up to 1300W of power into whatever PC components you can throw at it... especially GALAX's own in-house GeForce RTX 4090 Hall of Fame graphics cards... even two of them.

The new GALAX HOF HG1300 power supply is rated for 1300W of nominal power, while it can peak at up to an incredible 2500W which means it'll be competing against other ATX 3.0-ready power supplies from the likes of MSI and its Ai1300P power supply (which also provides 1300W of power, and is ATX 3.0 compliant).

GALAX and its new Hall of Fame GH1300 power supply is also certified for 80PLUS Platinum efficiency, confirming it can handle 92% at half the load.

You've got ATX 3.0 compatibility here as well as native PCIe 5.0 ready goodness, with not one, but two 16-pin "12VHPWR" power connectors meaning the GALAX HOF GH1300 power supply can handle not one but two custom GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards. GALAX has its monster GeForce RTX 4090 Hall of Fame graphics card which sports dual 16-pin "12VHPWR" power connectors.

The GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 Hall of Fame graphics card is the only custom GeForce RTX 4090 -- hell, it's the only one, period -- with dual 16-pin PCIe power connectors. The GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 Hall of Fame has a power limit of up to an incredible 666W of power, so two of these insane graphics cards can easily be handled by the new GALAX HOF GH1300 power supply.

GALAX's introduction of the new Hall of Fame GH1300W is an interesting one, as the company now offers one of the best power supplies on the market, the very best GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card that money can buy in the form of the GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 HOF, motherboards, memory, and storage.

The new GALAX Hall of Fame GH1300 ATX 3.0 power supply is available right now in China, starting at 1899 RMB (which converts over to around $275) which isn't damn bad at all considering MSI's also ATX 3.0-ready Ai1300P power supply costs 24% more.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

