Genshin Impact has made $4 billion on mobile in just 2 years

Genshin Impact has generated an incredible $4 billion in revenues in little over 2 years' time, data from Sensor Tower indicates.

Genshin Impact is one of the most popular online games on the market today, and regularly makes billions of dollars in revenues a year. The game is particularly popular in overseas regions like China and Japan, which is mostly dominated by the mobile platform. According to data from Sensor Tower, the mobile version of Genshin Impact has made over $4 billion in lifetime earnings since launching in 2020.

The info was spotted by Reuters tech correspondent Josh Ye, who notes that Genshin Impact has pulled in $4.1 billion+ in microtransaction revenues on mobiles. Previous revenues were at $3.7 billion as of September 2022, and the game had tacked on $340 million in revenues since then.

China leads spending with 34.6% of revenues, or $1.4 billion, followed by Japan with 23.2% of revenues or $960 million. The United States made less than 20% of total Genshin mobile earnings or about $680 million and Korea made less than 10% with $250 million.

Genshin Impact is also quite popular on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Sony made $2 billion in revenues from five free-to-play live games on its PlayStation platforms in Fiscal Year 2021. Fortnite was in the top spot followed by Genshin Impact, which had released just a year prior, beating out the likes of Call of Duty Warzone, Apex Legends, and Rocket League.

The Reuters reporter goes on to reveal some interesting tidbits about Chinese game developer MiHoYo, saying that the company had over 4,000 employees in 2021 and had delivered about $2.87 billion revenues during the year.