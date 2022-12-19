These classic Diablo unique items will return in Diablo IV

Blizzard has officially confirmed that classic old-school Diablo items will be returning in Diablo IV.

Diablo is a franchise with deep-rooted traditions, and one of these decades'-long rituals is finding new ways to reinvent classic items. Blizzard says that Diablo IV will see the triumphant return of some of the most iconic items that appeared in Diablo I and Diablo II.

"There are a ton of classic Diablo items that are returning. Shako is coming back, Windforce is coming back, Grandfather...Magefist are coming back. You will see some returning favorites," Diablo IV associate game director Joseph Piepiora said during a developer live stream.

Piepiora goes on to confirm that uniques will return to Diablo IV as an item rarity class. Uniques had been replaced by legendary items in Diablo III, but Diablo IV will feature both unique and legendary item classes.

The Blizzard dev says that uniques will be "much more powerful" than legendary items. Unique items can't have their abilities swapped around like legendaries and are set in stone--like the old Diablo II days.

"So there are legendary items that we talked about a little bit before that have really particular powers, and then there are unique items that are much more powerful than legendary items are," Piepiora says. "Legendary powers can show up on any slot. Unique items come with a prefix loadout of types of affixes that could appear on that thing, and then what the special power is that's tied to the unique item on its own. And they're really difficult to find and really rare. They're fun chase items and you can really build unique builds around some of these things. "We've taken a lot of ideas from these items from previous games, kind of re-interpreted them to try and make sure they work with Diablo IV while they retain that thematic essence to them. Yeah, we have a ton of items returning."

Confirmed Diablo IV item rarities:

Common - White

Magic - Blue

Rare - Yellow

Set - Green

Legendary - Orange

Unique - ?

Diablo IV releases on June 6, 2023 for PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, complete with couch co-op play on consoles.