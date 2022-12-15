Elon Musk bans Twitter accounts tracking him after scary incident with stalker

Elon Musk has announced that Twitter will be banning any account that is posting the real-time location of individuals as its a physical safety violation.

The SpaceX, Tesla, and Twitter CEO took to his personal Twitter account to make the announcement, writing that any account "doxxing real-time location info" of anyone will now be suspended from the platform. Musk added that accounts will be suspended if they post links to sites with real-time location information and that accounts posting locations of where someone traveled on a delayed basis isn't a violation as that individual is safe.

The Tesla CEO continued to explain his reasoning behind the change, with Musk writing that on December 14, a car that was carrying his son "lil X" was followed by a "crazy stalker (thinking it was me)". This stalker eventually blocked the car from moving and then climbed onto the roof. Musk managed to get a video of the stalker and asked the public if anyone recognized "the person or car?"

Notably, Jack Sweeney, the creator of more than thirty Twitter accounts dedicated to tracking celebrity private jet movements, was notified that all of his accounts, including his personal account, which wasn't posting any private jet locations, were in violation of Twitter's new guidelines and were now banned. The first account to go was the Elon Musk dedicated account called "ElonJet", which famously sparked attention from Musk several months ago when he attempted to pay Sweeney $5,000 for him to delete it.

Sweeney refused to delete the account, and it amassed more than 500,000 followers before it was recently suspended. In an interview with Insider, Sweeney said that he would continue to post the location of Elon Musk's jet despite the now-banned accounts. Furthermore, Musk wrote in his tweet that legal action is being taken against Sweeney and any other organization that has "supported harm to my family".

It was only a few weeks after Musk bought Twitter back in October that he tweeted that his commitment to free speech extends to keeping ElonJet despite it being a direct personal safety risk. Check out that tweet below.

"My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk," the billionaire tweeted.

In other Elon Musk news, the Twitter CEO deleted his tweet about how many people booed him at Dave Chappelle's comedy show. During the event, Dave Chappelle introduced Elon Musk as the richest man alive. However, large portions of the crowd booed Musk, prompting him to ask Chappelle for advice on how to proceed. The situation highlights the controversial nature of Musk's wealth and changing public persona.