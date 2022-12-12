All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Portal with RTX has hidden GeForce RTX 40 cubes, with dual 16-pin connectors

Published Dec 12, 2022 6:22 PM CST
1 minute & 19 seconds read time

If you're been portalling around inside of the gorgeous Portal with RTX, you'll be surprised to know someone has found Easter Eggs inside of the game that spawns NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 cubes with dual 16-pin power connectors.

NVIDIA seems to have hidden secret QR codes throughout the game, where they act as a regular Portal cheat code, where they change the physical design of the cubes into GeForce RTX 40 series GPU-influenced cubes. One of the cheat codes in question changes them into GeForce RTX 40 series GPU cubes, with a large axial fan, the GPU mounted on the wrong side, and get this: dual 16-pin power connectors.

YouTuber "2kliksphilip," says that it represents a real-life GeForce RTX 4090, and it does look like one, but the dual 16-pin power connectors are something that never materialized outside of GALAX's insanely high-end GeForce RTX 4090 HOF (Hall of Fame) graphics card that rocks dual 16-pin power connectors.

Portal with RTX has the QR codes throughout the game, with the YouTuber doing a great job finding a bunch of the. Some of the QR codes change the cubes into large lenses, or equip them with cameras, but I'm sure the YouTuber didn't find all of them, and many more will be found now that the news is out.

The video embedded above goes into some great detail and where he found the QR codes in Portal with RTX, where if you already own the game you get the free upgrade of visuals, RTX, and DLSS 3 if you've got an Ada Lovelace GPU-powered GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

