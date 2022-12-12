Last of Us is yet another PS5 exclusive coming to PC with $10 discount

Sony is bringing one of its best-selling franchises to the PC for the first time, and with a $10 price drop to boot.

The Last of Us Part I remake is coming to PC in March 2023, Sony has announced. The PC version will be the first time the game has launched on any other platform besides PlayStation, which already makes history for Sony's business model, and it will also be the fourth time the game has been released (TLOU on PS3, TLOU Remastered on PS4, the new remake on PS5, and the PC port).

We know this will be the remake because the title's Steam listing displays screenshots and key art that were used in remake promotional content and captured on PlayStation 5. Naughty Dog confirms Last of Us will be "newly optimized and enhanced for PC" but no specifics were given.

We can expect the game to be optimized similar to the PS5 version, which includes ray-traced reflections and visuals and a new 4K visual mode, alongside optimizations highlighted in the recent Uncharted Legacy of Thieves collection on PC, which includes AMD FSR 2 support.

The Last of Us Part I will launch on Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 3, 2023 for $59.99.

Sony has said it expects to make $300 million from PC games from March 2022 - March 2023, and has released some of its biggest games on the platform this year to make it happen including Uncharted, Spider-Man Miles Morales, and now the 30-million strong The Last of Us franchise.