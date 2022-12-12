All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Payday 3Battlefield 2042RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Last of Us is yet another PS5 exclusive coming to PC with $10 discount

POPULAR

The Last of Us remake is coming to PC just 6 months after releasing on PlayStation 5 and will be $10 cheaper than the PS5 version on Steam and EGS.

Last of Us is yet another PS5 exclusive coming to PC with $10 discount
Published Dec 12, 2022 12:07 PM CST
1 minute & 2 seconds read time

Sony is bringing one of its best-selling franchises to the PC for the first time, and with a $10 price drop to boot.

The Last of Us Part I remake is coming to PC in March 2023, Sony has announced. The PC version will be the first time the game has launched on any other platform besides PlayStation, which already makes history for Sony's business model, and it will also be the fourth time the game has been released (TLOU on PS3, TLOU Remastered on PS4, the new remake on PS5, and the PC port).

We know this will be the remake because the title's Steam listing displays screenshots and key art that were used in remake promotional content and captured on PlayStation 5. Naughty Dog confirms Last of Us will be "newly optimized and enhanced for PC" but no specifics were given.

We can expect the game to be optimized similar to the PS5 version, which includes ray-traced reflections and visuals and a new 4K visual mode, alongside optimizations highlighted in the recent Uncharted Legacy of Thieves collection on PC, which includes AMD FSR 2 support.

The Last of Us Part I will launch on Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 3, 2023 for $59.99.

Sony has said it expects to make $300 million from PC games from March 2022 - March 2023, and has released some of its biggest games on the platform this year to make it happen including Uncharted, Spider-Man Miles Morales, and now the 30-million strong The Last of Us franchise.

Buy at Amazon

The Last of Us Part II - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.97
$9.97$16.99$23.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/12/2022 at 12:07 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.