Elon Musk vows Twitter will be prosecuting scammers 'anywhere on Earth'

SpaceX, Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk has launched an attack against a small number of bad actors that control large armies of bot/troll accounts.

Published Dec 12, 2022 8:02 AM CST
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

On a recent Twitter post, Elon Musk announced that he is taking action against a small number of bad actors who control large armies of bot and spam accounts on the platform.

In the post, Musk stated that he is shutting down the IP addresses of these individuals in order to combat their malicious activity. This move is a response to the growing problem of bots and spam accounts on Twitter, which have been used for a variety of nefarious purposes, such as spreading misinformation, manipulating public opinion, and spamming cryptocurrency scams. These bot armies have become increasingly sophisticated and can be difficult to identify and combat.

Musk's decision to shut down the IP addresses of these bad actors is a bold move that could have significant repercussions for the individuals involved. It will likely disrupt their ability to operate their bot and spam accounts, at least temporarily. However, it is unclear how effective this move will be in the long term, as the individuals involved may simply switch to using different IP addresses or find other ways to continue their malicious activity.

In addition to shutting down IP addresses, Musk also called on Twitter to implement more robust measures to combat the problem of bots and spam accounts. He suggested that the platform could use techniques such as machine learning to identify and block these accounts, as well as implementing stricter verification processes for new accounts, hence the push/relaunch of Twitter Blue. Notably, Musk also said that Twitter will be moving to prosecute scammers no matter their location, "anywhere on Earth".

Musk's decision to take action against bot and spam accounts has been met with both support and skepticism from other users on the platform. Some have praised his efforts to combat the problem, while others have questioned the effectiveness of his approach and called for more comprehensive solutions.

Musk's decision to shut down the IP addresses of bad actors who control large bot armies on Twitter is a significant development in the ongoing battle against spam and misinformation on the platform. It remains to be seen whether this move will have a lasting impact, or whether it will simply be a temporary disruption for the individuals involved.

NEWS SOURCE:cointelegraph.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

