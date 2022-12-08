All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Payday 3Battlefield 2042RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
GIVEAWAY: TEAMGROUP T-Force VULCAN Z SATA III SLC 2TB SSD, two up for grabs!

Blue Marble: the iconic photo that inspires us to protect our planet

What we now refer to as the Blue Marble originates from an incredible photograph that was taken 50 years ago by NASA's Apollo 17 crew.

Blue Marble: the iconic photo that inspires us to protect our planet
Published Dec 8, 2022 7:02 AM CST
1 minute & 36 seconds read time

The Blue Marble photograph, taken by the Apollo 17 spacecraft on December 7, 1972, is an iconic and inspiring image.

Blue Marble: the iconic photo that inspires us to protect our planet 01
3

The photograph shows the Earth in all its beauty and majesty, with the deep blue of the oceans, the white of the clouds, and the browns, greens, and whites of the continents all visible. The photograph was taken during the final moon mission of the Apollo program, as the spacecraft was departing from the moon's orbit. As the spacecraft flew around the far side of the moon, the astronauts were able to capture the first-ever photograph of the Earth that showed the entire planet.

The Blue Marble photograph has been credited with helping to spark the modern environmental movement. Seeing the Earth from space, with no political boundaries or other distinctions visible, gives a sense of the planet's fragility and interconnectedness. This has inspired many people to work towards protecting the environment and preserving the planet for future generations.

Blue Marble: the iconic photo that inspires us to protect our planet 02
3

In addition to its environmental impact, the Blue Marble photograph has also been a source of inspiration for artists, writers, and other creatives. The image has been used in countless works of art, from paintings and sculptures to songs and poetry. It has also been featured in numerous books, articles, and other forms of media, often as a symbol of the beauty and wonder of the natural world.

The Blue Marble photograph has also been an important reminder of the human desire to explore and discover. It was taken by the Apollo 17 astronauts, Eugene Cernan, Harrison Schmitt, and Ron Evans, who were the last humans to visit the moon.

In other NASA news, the space agency recently published a new photograph taken by the Hubble Space Telescope that showcases an outstanding star cluster 160,000 light years from Earth. The star cluster is called NGC 2002 and contains about 1,100 stars while sporting an irregular shape as a result of the overall low gravitational attraction from the stars within the region. If you are interested in reading more about that story, or would like to check out more space news visit the above and below links.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Logo Pullover Hoodie

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.99
$29.99$27.99$27.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/8/2022 at 1:40 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.