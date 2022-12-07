Phison's 8TB SSD gets NASA certification for Lunar Moon Mission in 2023

Phison has just announced that its 8TB M.2 2280 SSD memory module has passed the required certification for space flight required by Lonestar Data Holdings and its initial data center mission into space.

Lonestar's upcoming mission to the Moon will see the Phison 8TB SSD inside of their systems, with space logistics company Skycorp being a p[partner to Lonestar's engineering design and manufacturing for the mission. Phison had certification for NASA Technology Readiness Level 6 -- TRL-6 -- by checking all the required boxes for flight and space tests.

This includes conditions like the vacuum of space, and deep cryogenic temperatures that the Phison 8TB SSD will have on the surface of the Moon. Phison also had to complete testing with their SSD against environmental and stress testing, working with SpaceX and its Falcon 9 rocket at Silicon Valley commercial and governmental testing facilities.

K.S. Pua, Chief Executive Officer, Phison explains: "After comprehensive testing and certification process, Phison is thrilled that our SSD technology has passed all the rigorous requirements for Lonestar's upcoming Moon mission. We are excited about playing a vital role on this important mission, and other future ones as we continue our foray into the new frontier. We also want to thank our outstanding customer, Lonestar, and partner, Skycorp, for helping to make this happen".

Lonestar will be sending its first data center to the Moon on a "a payload on Intuitive Machines' NOVA-C lander under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program" while its partner in Skycorp will be providing an advanced RISC-V multi-core chips for space server architecture... joined by Phison's 8TB SSD.

Christopher Stott, Founder and CEO, Lonestar Data Holdings, Inc. said: "Phison is proving to be a superb provider. We are truly heartened that the qualification tests have gone well, and that our payload has passed these fundamental next steps for spaceflight. Our next giant leap is the Moon itself".

Dennis Wingo, Chief Executive Officer, Skycorp added: "Space is in transition, and the use of quality commercial components in a space environment is often complicated. Phison has demonstrated not only the quality of their products but their incredible product engineering support for our efforts".

This is also not Phison's first foray into space, with their 8TB uSSD being used on the Mars Perseverance Rover, as well as their 4TB SSD being used on the International Space Station (ISS).