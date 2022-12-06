GAINWARD launches GeForce RTX 4080 Phoenix graphics card

GAINWARD impressed me with their mighty GeForce RTX 4090 Phantom "GS" graphics card that I reviewed during the GeForce RTX 4090 launch insanity, but now the company is launching its new custom GeForce RTX 4080 Phoenix "GS" graphics card.

The new GAINWARD GeForce RTX 4080 Phoenix "GS" graphics card is another "Golden Sample" hence the "GS" branding, with higher GPU clock speeds out of the box, a monster triple-fan cooler and 3.1-slot design. Inside, it's like every other NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card: the AD103 GPU with 9272 CUDA cores, joined by 16GB of GDDR6X memory clocked at 22.4Gbps on a 256-bit memory bus.

GAINWARD is factory overclocking its custom GeForce RTX 4080 Phoenix "GS" graphics card, with a 4.1% factory overclock out of the box boosting the GPU clock speed from 2508MHz to 2610MHz, but I'm sure you'll be squeezing much more out of that AD103 GPU with some manual overclocking and tweaking.

There's a single 16-pin "12VHPWR" power connector on the GAINWARD GeForce RTX 4080 Phoenix "GS" graphics card, with display connectivity rolling in as the regular 3 x DisplayPort 1.4 connectors, and a single HDMI 2.1 port for 4K 120Hz+ display and TV goodness from the back of the card.

We don't know about an ETA or pricing on the new custom GAINWARD GeForce RTX 4080 Phoenix "GS" graphics card, but we should expect it in the coming weeks. I've reached out to GAINWARD to see if they'll be gracious enough to send one over for review, especially after the fantastic time I had with their beefier GAINWARD GeForce RTX 4090 Phantom "GS" graphics card, which was one of the most surprising custom GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards that I've tested so far.