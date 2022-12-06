All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIVEAWAY: TEAMGROUP T-Force VULCAN Z SATA III SLC 2TB SSD, two up for grabs!

GAINWARD launches GeForce RTX 4080 Phoenix graphics card

GAINWARD launches its new GeForce RTX 4080 Phoenix graphics card, in 'Golden Sample' aka 'GS' form with a triple-fan cooler, and 3.1-slot design.

Published Dec 6, 2022 6:36 PM CST
GAINWARD impressed me with their mighty GeForce RTX 4090 Phantom "GS" graphics card that I reviewed during the GeForce RTX 4090 launch insanity, but now the company is launching its new custom GeForce RTX 4080 Phoenix "GS" graphics card.

The new GAINWARD GeForce RTX 4080 Phoenix "GS" graphics card is another "Golden Sample" hence the "GS" branding, with higher GPU clock speeds out of the box, a monster triple-fan cooler and 3.1-slot design. Inside, it's like every other NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card: the AD103 GPU with 9272 CUDA cores, joined by 16GB of GDDR6X memory clocked at 22.4Gbps on a 256-bit memory bus.

GAINWARD is factory overclocking its custom GeForce RTX 4080 Phoenix "GS" graphics card, with a 4.1% factory overclock out of the box boosting the GPU clock speed from 2508MHz to 2610MHz, but I'm sure you'll be squeezing much more out of that AD103 GPU with some manual overclocking and tweaking.

There's a single 16-pin "12VHPWR" power connector on the GAINWARD GeForce RTX 4080 Phoenix "GS" graphics card, with display connectivity rolling in as the regular 3 x DisplayPort 1.4 connectors, and a single HDMI 2.1 port for 4K 120Hz+ display and TV goodness from the back of the card.

We don't know about an ETA or pricing on the new custom GAINWARD GeForce RTX 4080 Phoenix "GS" graphics card, but we should expect it in the coming weeks. I've reached out to GAINWARD to see if they'll be gracious enough to send one over for review, especially after the fantastic time I had with their beefier GAINWARD GeForce RTX 4090 Phantom "GS" graphics card, which was one of the most surprising custom GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards that I've tested so far.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

