All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
GIVEAWAY: TEAMGROUP T-Force VULCAN Z SATA III SLC 2TB SSD, two up for grabs!

Scalpers get screwed: holding the bag with overpriced GeForce RTX 4080 cards

Scalpers trying to return their GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards that they couldn't sell on eBay is a huge issue... Newegg removes refund option on RTX 4080.

Scalpers get screwed: holding the bag with overpriced GeForce RTX 4080 cards
Published Dec 5, 2022 9:21 PM CST
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

Oh man, like anyone couldn't see this coming... but scalpers have just been screwed, buying boxes and boxes of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards and not being able to sell them. But, the story gets worse for the scalers.

The overpriced NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card hasn't been well received by gamers, even though it offers some fantastic performance, the flagship GeForce RTX 4090 is a much, much better purchase. Scalpers thought they would make some quick bucks buying the cards and re-selling them, but noooope.

One scalper selling GeForce RTX 4080 cards at MSRP (source: Facebook)
3

One scalper selling GeForce RTX 4080 cards at MSRP (source: Facebook)

One of the scalpers purchased six GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards at launch, but now that the cards are sitting at around the MSRP -- $1199 or so -- they can't get rid of them. Not only that, but Moore's Law is Dead has noticed that some of the big retailers are removing the refund option for their GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards, so the scalpers are stuck with bags of GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards that they probably won't be able to sell for profits.

Retailers across the US and the world have enough stock on their shelves of the GeForce RTX 4080, so why would you buy it second-hand on eBay, when you can get yourself the GeForce RTX 4080 brand new, with full warranty from a trusted retailer? You wouldn't, and that's the issue -- for the scalpers, not gamers who genuinely purchase a GeForce RTX 4080 for themselves -- ouch.

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4080 refund policy, changed (source: Newegg)
3

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4080 refund policy, changed (source: Newegg)

Not only that, but with more NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards hitting shelves on the daily, AMD also has the release of its new RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards, which will be competing against the AD103-based GeForce RTX 4080.

Scalpers... you must be having a bad time right now.

Buy at Amazon

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Trinity OC (ZT-D40810J-10P)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1372.32
$1398.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/5/2022 at 1:30 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, twitter.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.