Scalpers get screwed: holding the bag with overpriced GeForce RTX 4080 cards

Oh man, like anyone couldn't see this coming... but scalpers have just been screwed, buying boxes and boxes of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards and not being able to sell them. But, the story gets worse for the scalers.

The overpriced NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card hasn't been well received by gamers, even though it offers some fantastic performance, the flagship GeForce RTX 4090 is a much, much better purchase. Scalpers thought they would make some quick bucks buying the cards and re-selling them, but noooope.

3

One scalper selling GeForce RTX 4080 cards at MSRP (source: Facebook)

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

One of the scalpers purchased six GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards at launch, but now that the cards are sitting at around the MSRP -- $1199 or so -- they can't get rid of them. Not only that, but Moore's Law is Dead has noticed that some of the big retailers are removing the refund option for their GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards, so the scalpers are stuck with bags of GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards that they probably won't be able to sell for profits.

Retailers across the US and the world have enough stock on their shelves of the GeForce RTX 4080, so why would you buy it second-hand on eBay, when you can get yourself the GeForce RTX 4080 brand new, with full warranty from a trusted retailer? You wouldn't, and that's the issue -- for the scalpers, not gamers who genuinely purchase a GeForce RTX 4080 for themselves -- ouch.

3

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4080 refund policy, changed (source: Newegg)

Not only that, but with more NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards hitting shelves on the daily, AMD also has the release of its new RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards, which will be competing against the AD103-based GeForce RTX 4080.

Scalpers... you must be having a bad time right now.