PCIe 5.0 SSDs in Japan: 1TB for $400, 2TB for $800, and 4TB for $1600
Japanese retailer Kakaku lists the CFD Gaming PCIe Gen5 SSD in 1TB form for $400, 2TB for $800, while the flagship 4TB model will cost $1600.
CFD Gaming teased its next-gen PCIe 5.0 SSDs earlier this year, but now Japanese retailer Kakaku has listed the 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB models on their website, with some deliciously expensive pricing.
The next-gen CFD Gaming Gen5 NVMe SSDs will cost a pretty penny, but they'll be offering some truly next-gen storage speeds of up to 10GB/sec reads and up to 9.5GB/sec writes, 1500K IOPs, and a 3-year warranty. There will be a high-end active cooler to keep it nice and chill while being offered in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities.
As for pricing, we're looking at the 1TB model costing 57420 Yen or 2830 RMB (which converts to around $400 USD), while the 2TB variant costs 114840 Yen or 5650 RMB (which converts to around $800 USD), but the monster 4TB model will cost a whopping 229680 Yen or 11300 RMB (which converts to a huge $1600 USD).
Now, let's compare it against one of the very fastest SSDs in the market right now from Sabrent: with their insane Rocket 4 Plus-G SSD which costs $170 for the 1TB model, $300 for the 2TB model, and $700 for the 4TB model. So you're effectively paying twice the price to have slightly higher speeds... with Sabrent offering over 7GB/sec through its Gen4-capable SSD, while you'll get up to 10GB/sec with CFD Gaming's new PCIe Gen5 SSD offerings.
