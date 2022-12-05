PCIe 5.0 SSDs in Japan: 1TB for $400, 2TB for $800, and 4TB for $1600

CFD Gaming teased its next-gen PCIe 5.0 SSDs earlier this year, but now Japanese retailer Kakaku has listed the 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB models on their website, with some deliciously expensive pricing.

The next-gen CFD Gaming Gen5 NVMe SSDs will cost a pretty penny, but they'll be offering some truly next-gen storage speeds of up to 10GB/sec reads and up to 9.5GB/sec writes, 1500K IOPs, and a 3-year warranty. There will be a high-end active cooler to keep it nice and chill while being offered in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities.

3

CFD Gaming's next-gen PCIe Gen5 SSDs

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

As for pricing, we're looking at the 1TB model costing 57420 Yen or 2830 RMB (which converts to around $400 USD), while the 2TB variant costs 114840 Yen or 5650 RMB (which converts to around $800 USD), but the monster 4TB model will cost a whopping 229680 Yen or 11300 RMB (which converts to a huge $1600 USD).

Now, let's compare it against one of the very fastest SSDs in the market right now from Sabrent: with their insane Rocket 4 Plus-G SSD which costs $170 for the 1TB model, $300 for the 2TB model, and $700 for the 4TB model. So you're effectively paying twice the price to have slightly higher speeds... with Sabrent offering over 7GB/sec through its Gen4-capable SSD, while you'll get up to 10GB/sec with CFD Gaming's new PCIe Gen5 SSD offerings.

3

CFD Gaming's new PCIe Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSDs (source: Momomo_US + Kakaku)