Fortnite gets its own Runescape 3D moment via radical Unreal Engine 5.1 makeover

Epic Games overhauls Fortnite with a big visual makeover thanks to the power of Unreal Engine 5.

Fortnite Chapter 4 is here and it's been completely reborn in Unreal Engine 5.1 with new high-end effects and visual tweaks. The game looks absolutely incredible for Fortnite, and is a kind of proof-of-concept design of what live service F2P shooters could look like utilizing the new engine toolset.

The new radical update was made possible thanks to Unreal Engine 5.1's optimized tech, including Nanite, which allows tons of extra detail thanks to its virtualized polygons, and Lumen, which adds ray-traced reflections and real-time global lighting effects to create a whole new sense of realism for the cartoony shooter.

Original Fortnite (left) vs Chapter 4 (right).

Epic has broken down some of the significant changes and how Unreal Engine 5.1 makes these effects possible: