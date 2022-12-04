GIVEAWAY: TEAMGROUP T-Force VULCAN Z SATA III SLC 2TB SSD, two up for grabs!
In our latest TweakTown giveaway, two lucky winners get a chance at taking home one of TEAMGROUP's T-Force VULCAN Z SATA III SLC 2TB SSDs.
New Giveaway!
Global entry! We have teamed up with TEAMGROUP to give away two of its awesome T-Force VULCAN Z SATA III SLC 2TB SSDs to two lucky winners.
Additionally: For your chance to win SSDs, DRAM, GoPro Packages and more cool prizes from TEAMGROUP, please visit TEAMGROUP: UNITE FOR CHRISTMAS Special Giveaway! Grab your chances to be the next lucky winner until December 31st!
FEATURES
- 3D NAND best upgrade option for gaming
- Enhanced performance for seamless cutscenes
- Smart optimization to ensure reliable performance
- Shock-resistant, vibration-resistant, and reduced noise interference
3D NAND best upgrade option for gaming
Equipped with a 3D flash memory chip for a fast and seamless gaming experience superior to traditional HDDs, making it the best entry-level SSD for new gamers venturing into the world of gaming.
How to Win
- Step 1 - Like our Facebook Fan Page.
- Step 2 - Like TEAMGROUP's Facebook Fan Page.
- Step 3 - Subscribe to our newsletter. Ensure you double opt in and confirm your subscription. If you are already subscribed, there is no need to subscribe again.
- Step 4 - Subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you are already subscribed, there is no need to subscribe again.
- Step 5 - Like this post at Facebook. You can share it if you wish, but we are NOT asking you to share it.
- Step 6 - Make a comment on the same post at Facebook. Only tag your friends if you deem it totally necessary - tagging friends is NOT a requirement.
- Step 7 - Sit back and hope you are a winner - good luck! Do note, all the above items will be confirmed to make sure you followed the requests, if you get selected as the winner.
Disclaimer
This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook or YouTube. You understand that you are providing your information to TweakTown and not to Facebook or YouTube. Information provided is only for selecting and contacting a winner. Your email address will be added to the TweakTown Newsletter if you decide to add it.
- The giveaway runs from December 4, 2022 until December 12, 2022 at 3:00 pm GMT +10 - no entries will be taken into consideration after that time.
- We will select winner(s) randomly using Fanpage Karma's "Good Luck Fairy" (https://www.fanpagekarma.com/facebook-promotion)
- If you are a winner, you will be asked to provide your full name, address, and telephone number for shipping via Facebook message. These details will only be made available to the company participating in this giveaway. If you do not claim your prize within two weeks, it is forfeited.
- For this weekly prize, anyone in the world can enter. You don't pay the shipping charges, but you are responsible for all taxes and / or duties.