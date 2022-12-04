GIVEAWAY: TEAMGROUP T-Force VULCAN Z SATA III SLC 2TB SSD, two up for grabs!

New Giveaway!

Global entry! We have teamed up with TEAMGROUP to give away two of its awesome T-Force VULCAN Z SATA III SLC 2TB SSDs to two lucky winners.

Additionally: For your chance to win SSDs, DRAM, GoPro Packages and more cool prizes from TEAMGROUP, please visit TEAMGROUP: UNITE FOR CHRISTMAS Special Giveaway! Grab your chances to be the next lucky winner until December 31st!

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

FEATURES

3D NAND best upgrade option for gaming

Enhanced performance for seamless cutscenes

Smart optimization to ensure reliable performance

Shock-resistant, vibration-resistant, and reduced noise interference

3

3D NAND best upgrade option for gaming

Equipped with a 3D flash memory chip for a fast and seamless gaming experience superior to traditional HDDs, making it the best entry-level SSD for new gamers venturing into the world of gaming.

How to Win

Disclaimer

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook or YouTube. You understand that you are providing your information to TweakTown and not to Facebook or YouTube. Information provided is only for selecting and contacting a winner. Your email address will be added to the TweakTown Newsletter if you decide to add it.