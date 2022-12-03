The Last of Us HBO show: Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal star in new trailer

HBO has released a new official trailer for its upcoming The Last of Us television series that's set to premiere next month.

HBO just dropped an action-packed 2-minute trailer for the anticipated The Last of Us show that reveals some interesting tidbits on what to expect. Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal give dramatic performances in the footage, which depicts everything from all-out explosive mayhem, cruel and merciless factions like the Fireflies militia, a very armed, very serious, and well-maned Nick Offerman, and some fearsome clickers.

One notable segment confirms that The Last of Us' Left Behind DLC will be portrayed in the series, showing Ellie and Riley goofing off at the mall. This should bring some much-needed levity and light-heartedness to the brutal violence of the post-apocalyptic world. Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann is directly involved with The Last of Us TV series and has even directed an episode of the show.

The Last of Us show is expected to follow the serialized schedule similar to House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones, and other popular HBO shows. Instead of being able to binge all episodes at once like Netflix offers for Stranger Things, new episodes of The Last of Us show should debut every Sunday.

Sony and Naughty Dog are currently working on a new Last of Us live service game, and the studio says it is "something special."

The Last of Us will premiere on January 15, 2023 exclusively on HBO Max.

Last of Us TV show cast