GIVEAWAY: TEAMGROUP T-Force VULCAN Z SATA III SLC 2TB SSD, two up for grabs!

Chinese woman fakes pregnancy, tries smuggling 200+ Intel Alder Lake CPUs

Chinese woman tries to smuggle over 200+ Intel Alder Lake CPUs through Chiense customs with a prosthetic belly, fake pregnancy... uhhh what.

Chinese woman fakes pregnancy, tries smuggling 200+ Intel Alder Lake CPUs
Published Dec 4, 2022 5:25 PM CST   |   Updated Sun, Dec 4 2022 6:07 PM CST
1 minute & 56 seconds read time

I don't know why people try to do this, but I don't think it'll ever stop either... but a Chinese woman who pretended to be pregnant tried to smuggle over 200 full Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs through customs with a prosthetic belly. Yeah, a fake pregnancy.

Chinese customs authorities report that a woman named "Zhao" from Zhuhai, Guangdong, recently entered Macau and was on her way back to China mainland through the Gongbei Port in Zhuhai, but walking through, Chinese customs authorities noticed something wasn't right... and that's when the inspection began.

Chinese woman fakes pregnancy, tries smuggling 200+ Intel Alder Lake CPUs 06
6

Zhao said that she was around 5-6 months pregnant, but once the Chinese customs authorities had a closer look, they discovered she had a fake prosthetic belly attached. The size of the belly made the woman look like she was 5-6 months pregnant, but she was still walking comfortably. Underneath her top once the fake prosthetic belly was taken away, the authorities discovered 202 Intel "Alder Lake" CPUs and even 9 smartphones... all held together with scotch tape, and more.

That's a lot of Intel Alder Lake CPUs
6

That's a lot of Intel Alder Lake CPUs

Chinese customs authorities busting the "pregnant" womanChinese customs authorities busting the "pregnant" woman

Chinese customs authorities busting the "pregnant" woman

All of the CPUs that Zhao had attached to her body inside of the fake prosthetic pregnant belly were Intel's previous-gen 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" family of CPUs, as well as Apple's latest and greatest iPhones. You can see through the many pictures that this wasn't some small job, trying to take a few CPUs through customs, but rather a much more elaborate job... I mean, faking an entire pregnancy to smuggle CPUs is pretty serious shit.,

It's also not the first time someone did something this stupid, where last year Chinese customs busted a man doing something similar -- although it wasn't a fake pregnancy -- that man tried to smuggle 160 Intel "Alder Lake" CPUs through customs with them strapped to his body. You can read more about that above.

The "pregnant" woman in this story had Chinese customs authorities noticing the silicone prosthesis in her abdomen, with "tightly hidden" CPUs and iPhones exposed after it was removed. Especially after noticing the "heavily pregnant" woman wasn't exactly walking like an actual heavily pregnant woman... some people, seriously.

I'm surprised these people aren't just directly working with Chinese customs authorities and paying them under the counter versus faking entire pregnancies, walking through the airport... and thinking they'll get away with having 200 processors attached to their body. Sigh.

Intel Core i9-13900K Desktop Processor (Intel Core i9-13900K)

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, news.mydrivers.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

