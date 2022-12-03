All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GALAX preps more white GeForce RTX 4090, GeForce RTX 4080 'SG' graphics cards

GALAX teases it has more white-themed GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards on the way, joining the family of 'Serious Gaming' graphics cards.

GALAX preps more white GeForce RTX 4090, GeForce RTX 4080 'SG' graphics cards
Published Dec 3, 2022 12:30 AM CST
GALAX is teasing some more custom GeForce RTX 40 series "SG" graphics cards themed in white, which we should start hearing -- and seeing -- more of very soon.

The official GALAX Japan Twitter account tweeted out the tease, where we should expect the new GeForce RTX 4090, GeForce RTX 4080 -- and probably even the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti -- in white, under their "SG" family of cards, better known as Serious Gaming.

GALAX's upcoming GeForce RTX 40 series "SG" graphics card (source: GALAX Japan)
GALAX's upcoming GeForce RTX 40 series "SG" graphics card (source: GALAX Japan)

GALAX's upcoming GeForce RTX 40 series "SG" white-themed graphics cards aren't new, they were unveiled recently but never released into the market just yet. GALAX has its other GeForce RTX 40 series "EX" and "HOF" with the HOF (Hall of Fame) graphics cards already breaking world records now that EVGA has left the graphics card business.

The company already has some different GeForce RTX 40 series "EX" graphics cards in black, white, and pink... but the new GeForce RTX 40 series "SG" family of graphics cards in white is a new entry. We don't know what to expect just yet, but GALAX will be adopting a new cooling design for the GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 "SG" graphics cards, which should be detailed in the coming weeks.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

