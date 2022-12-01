Kanye West shows his devote support for Hitler, gets Twitter account banned

The tornado of Kanye West appearances is continuing as the rapper has now openly showed his support for Adolf Hitler.

Kanye West, now officially known as Ye, has appeared on the Alex Jones show wearing a black hood that covers his face and head, where he discussed several topics such as his finances, his stance on Jewish people, and how he sees "good things about Hitler". Ye's comments even turned famed conspiracy theorist Alex Jones against him.

Ye appeared on the Alex Jones show on Thursday, where he said, "I see good things about Hitler, also. Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler. I was thinking about Satan. Whether it's the Zionists or Hitler - it's not the person. It's Satan using the people, who are controlled by demonic forces." Ye added, "The Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world. Meanwhile, there's all of these things that are happening."

Kanye West "Ye"

The rapper didn't stop there as he continued and accused Planned Parenthood of being involved in "New World Order population eugenics that is happening to this date", which was followed by several antisemitic jokes aimed at Ben Shapiro. The madness didn't stop there as Ye took to Twitter to announce that a picture of Elon Musk being hosed down on a boat was his "last tweet", to which Musk replied, "That is fine".

As I'm reporting on this story, Kanye West's account has been officially "suspended," which was only an hour after Musk commented on Ye's last tweet.

This post is what caused Twitter to ban West, with Musk writing,"I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended."