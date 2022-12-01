All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Kanye West shows his devote support for Hitler, gets Twitter account banned

Kanye West, now officially known as Ye, has praised Adolf Hitler while wearing a black hood on the Alex Jones show, 'I see good things about Hitler, also.'

Published Dec 1, 2022 11:48 PM CST   |   Updated Fri, Dec 2 2022 12:01 AM CST
1 minute & 31 seconds read time

The tornado of Kanye West appearances is continuing as the rapper has now openly showed his support for Adolf Hitler.

Kanye West, now officially known as Ye, has appeared on the Alex Jones show wearing a black hood that covers his face and head, where he discussed several topics such as his finances, his stance on Jewish people, and how he sees "good things about Hitler". Ye's comments even turned famed conspiracy theorist Alex Jones against him.

Ye appeared on the Alex Jones show on Thursday, where he said, "I see good things about Hitler, also. Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler. I was thinking about Satan. Whether it's the Zionists or Hitler - it's not the person. It's Satan using the people, who are controlled by demonic forces." Ye added, "The Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world. Meanwhile, there's all of these things that are happening."

The rapper didn't stop there as he continued and accused Planned Parenthood of being involved in "New World Order population eugenics that is happening to this date", which was followed by several antisemitic jokes aimed at Ben Shapiro. The madness didn't stop there as Ye took to Twitter to announce that a picture of Elon Musk being hosed down on a boat was his "last tweet", to which Musk replied, "That is fine".

As I'm reporting on this story, Kanye West's account has been officially "suspended," which was only an hour after Musk commented on Ye's last tweet.

This post is what caused Twitter to ban West, with Musk writing,"I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended."

NEWS SOURCE:news.com.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

