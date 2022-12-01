All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Kanye West says the IRS froze his accounts because he owes $50 million in taxes

Kanye West, now known as Ye, has revealed that the Internal Revenue Service has frozen his accounts over the amount he owes the US government in taxes.

Published Dec 1, 2022 7:02 AM CST
The rapper appeared on the Timcast IRL podcast on Monday hosted by Tim Pool to promote his 2024 presidential campaign. During the podcast, West revealed that his "finance people" informed him that he's going to "have to pay a lot of taxes", and the morning of the podcast, he found out that "they were trying to put me in prison this morning." Ye goes on to say that the IRS put a "$75 million hold on four of my accounts" and that it took him six hours to find out just how much "a lot was".

The rapper further revealed that "a lot" was around "$50 million", and admitted that he isn't the most "financially literate person on the planet" and that, given even his current position, he's going to have to "learn how to run a company". Notably, Ye has received quite a lot of negative press following his antisemitic comments, which resulted in the dissolving of extremely lucrative brand deals with top brands such as Adidas, Balenciaga, Gap, and more.

The now-terminated partnerships are estimated to have reduced Ye's net worth from $2 billion to $400 million.

NEWS SOURCE:nypost.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

