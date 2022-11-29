All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

New AI can show you show what you'd look like in different periods of time

A new artificial intelligence system that's designed to show users what they would look like in different time periods is currently going viral.

New AI can show you show what you'd look like in different periods of time
Published Nov 29, 2022 2:03 AM CST
1 minute & 10 seconds read time

Artificial intelligence imagery is being taken to a new level with the new AI system that's designed to show users in different eras of human existence.

The new app created by the online genealogy platform and DNA analysis company MyHeritage is called AI Time Machine and allows users to generate images of what they would look like throughout different periods of human civilization through the use of an artificial intelligence system. Users are required to take between ten and twenty-five images of themselves which include three full-body shots, five upper body shots, ten close-up shots, and two side profiles.

Notably, the website recommends that users select pictures that are already in their camera rolls as "variety is key". Furthermore, the new AI system is able to provide individuals with a selection of different eras that range from Egyptian to medieval to 19th-century lord or lady, to an astronaut in space, and more. Notably, other themes include ancient Greece, and that upon first use, a "few themes will be selected for you automatically, and you can choose additional themes that you find intriguing on the results page once your images are ready."

New AI can show you show what you'd look like in different periods of time 01
3

MyHeritage writes on its website that it typically takes anywhere between 30 to 90 minutes to build the initial model from a user's uploaded photos, and once the process has been completed, the user will receive an email notifying them that their images are ready for viewing. To use MyHeritage's AI Time Machine for yourself, check out the website here.

New AI can show you show what you'd look like in different periods of time 02
3
Buy at Amazon

NASA Logo Pullover Hoodie

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$27.99
$27.99$27.99$27.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/29/2022 at 3:07 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:tiktok.com, myheritage.com, futurism.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.