New AI can show you show what you'd look like in different periods of time

Artificial intelligence imagery is being taken to a new level with the new AI system that's designed to show users in different eras of human existence.

The new app created by the online genealogy platform and DNA analysis company MyHeritage is called AI Time Machine and allows users to generate images of what they would look like throughout different periods of human civilization through the use of an artificial intelligence system. Users are required to take between ten and twenty-five images of themselves which include three full-body shots, five upper body shots, ten close-up shots, and two side profiles.

Notably, the website recommends that users select pictures that are already in their camera rolls as "variety is key". Furthermore, the new AI system is able to provide individuals with a selection of different eras that range from Egyptian to medieval to 19th-century lord or lady, to an astronaut in space, and more. Notably, other themes include ancient Greece, and that upon first use, a "few themes will be selected for you automatically, and you can choose additional themes that you find intriguing on the results page once your images are ready."

MyHeritage writes on its website that it typically takes anywhere between 30 to 90 minutes to build the initial model from a user's uploaded photos, and once the process has been completed, the user will receive an email notifying them that their images are ready for viewing. To use MyHeritage's AI Time Machine for yourself, check out the website here.