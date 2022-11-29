All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD's new Ryzen 9 7900 and Ryzen 7 7700 (non-X) CPUs teased early

AMD is preparing a couple of new non-X processors in its ever-growing Ryzen 7000 series 'Zen 4' range: Ryzen 9 7900 and Ryzen 7 7700 are coming soon.

Published Nov 29, 2022 6:30 PM CST
AMD recently launched its fleet of Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors, but now early listings by retailers for some non-X variants have hit the internet in the form of the Ryzen 9 7900 and Ryzen 7 7700 processors.

The upcoming AMD Ryzen 9 7900 processor will feature 12 cores and 24 threads of Zen 4 processing power, while the Ryzen 7 7700 processor packs 8 cores and 16 threads of Zen 4 processing power, both with 65W TDPs by default. They're identical to the X-series processors -- the Ryzen 9 7900X and Ryzen 7 7700X in terms of core and thread count -- but CPU clocks have changed.

AMD's new Ryzen 9 7900 and Ryzen 7 7700 CPUs (source: PC21.fr)
The upcoming Ryzen 9 7900 processor has a 3.6GHz to 3.8GHz base CPU frequency, which is 900MHz to 1.1GHz lower than the Ryzen 9 7900X, and down 105W from the Ryzen 9 7900X and its 170W TDP. Moving onto the Ryzen 7 7700, the CPU clocks have been reduced by 700MHz to 900MHz from the Ryzen 7 7700X.

AMD's new Ryzen 9 7900 and Ryzen 7 7700 CPUs (source: @momomo_us)
But, when will we see the new Ryzen 9 7900 and Ryzen 7 7700 processors released? AMD will most likely announce the new Ryzen 9 7900 and Ryzen 7 7700 processors at CES 2023 early next year, alongside what I'm hoping will be the announcement of the new Ryzen 7000 series CPUs with second-generation 3D V-Cache technology sitting on top. Intel will be combating the new Zen 4 3D V-Cache processors with the Core i9-13900KS which reportedly has 6.0GHz CPU clocks out of box. Oh boy.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

