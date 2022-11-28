All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

US government bans sales of Huawei and ZTE over national security risk

On Friday, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said that sales of new Huawei and ZTE products had been banned over national security risks.

US government bans sales of Huawei and ZTE over national security risk
Published Nov 28, 2022 4:31 AM CST
1 minute & 25 seconds read time

The U.S. government has moved against allowing new telecommunications equipment from several Chinese tech giants to enter the United States over national security concerns.

US government bans sales of Huawei and ZTE over national security risk 01
3

The announcement comes from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which said on Friday that it had blocked the sale or import of equipment made by Huawei Technologies, ZTE, surveillance equipment maker Dahua Technology, video surveillance firm Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology and telecommunications firm Hytera Communications. These official bans are the latest in the U.S. government's moves to protect Americans from unwanted spying by Chinese tech giants.

"These new rules are an important part of our ongoing actions to protect the American people from national security threats involving telecommunications," said FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a statement. There has been no comment by Washington or the majority of the now-banned companies at the time of reporting, with only Hikvision writing in a statement:

US government bans sales of Huawei and ZTE over national security risk 02
3

"This decision by the FCC will do nothing to protect U.S. national security, but will do a great deal to make it more harmful and more expensive for U.S. small businesses, local authorities, school districts, and individual consumers to protect themselves, their homes, businesses, and property." Hikvisio further added that it will comply with U.S. laws and will be in "in full compliance".

In other news, a cryptocurrency project attempted to pull off a publicity stunt when they created a $600,000, 30-foot-long, 12,000-pound statue of Elon Musk's head on a goat's body straddling a rocket. Unfortunately for the crypto team, the stunt didn't work, as it didn't even get on the radar of Musk. More on that story below.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Logo Pullover Hoodie

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$27.99
$27.99$27.99$27.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/28/2022 at 4:28 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:10ztalk.com, abc.net.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.