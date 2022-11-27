CPU-Z update: now supports Intel 13th Gen Core HX, HK, H-series CPUs

CPU-Z has been updated with the latest version of the software supporting a bunch of unreleased Intel 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs, including a bunch of new HX-series CPUs that are on their way.

The new CPU-Z v2.03.1 update supports a slew of new Intel CPUs but leaves new AMD CPUs waiting for support in CPU-Z, including the rumored 55W and 45W SKUs, and their respective H, HK, and HX-series CPUs. The new flagship mobile beast Core i9-13900HK is on the list, which is a desktop-class (BGA) series that will drop at CES 2023 inside of next-gen gaming laptops.

In full, the new CPU-Z now supports the Intel Core i9-13900HK, Intel Core i7 13700H/HX, Intel Core i5-13650HX

Intel Core i5-13620H, Intel Core i5-13500H/HX, Intel Core i5-13450HX, Intel Core i5-13420H, and finally, the Intel Celeron 7305. Out of this list, the Core i7-13700H and Core i5-13500H are seen for the first time, whereas until now we've only seen their HK and HX variants.

Intel will offer the flagship HX series for the ultimate in performance, the HK chips are fully unlocked, and then there's the all-round performer in the regular H-series CPUs. Intel is expected to unleash the new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" SKUs in HX, HK, and H-series form at CES 2023 in the first week of January 2023. We should see laptops partners throwing these new CPUs in their next-gen laptop designs starting in 2023.