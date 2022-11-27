All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel Core i9-13900KS listed in Canada, costs 22% more than Core i9-13900K

Intel's new Core i9-13900KS processor teased by Canadian retailer, costs 22% more than the current Core i9-13900K 'Raptor Lake' flagship CPU.

Published Nov 27, 2022 11:13 PM CST
1 minute & 28 seconds read time

Intel only just launched its 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" family of CPUs but there is far more to come, with a big tease of the new flagship Core i9-13900KS that will compete against AMD's upcoming Zen 4 range of CPUs with second-gen 3D V-Cache technology attached.

The new Intel Core i9-13900KS processor will be unleashed at CES 2023 alongside some new SKUs for the Raptor Lake CPU family, but there's also news that some of those CPUs will be using an older die based on the Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU family.

Intel's upcoming Core i9-13900KS, and other new Raptor Lake CPUs coming (source: PC-Canada)
Intel's upcoming Core i9-13900KS, and other new Raptor Lake CPUs coming (source: PC-Canada)

A new listing as popped up on PC-Canada which has listed the Intel Core i9-13900KS processor for $972 CAD, which converts to around $722 USD or so. But, what makes the Core i9-13900KS so special? Well, that "S" stands for something, and that "S" is serious speed: the first ever consumer CPU with a CPU frequency of 6.0GHz out of the box, oh yeah.

Alongside the new Core i9-13900KS we are to expect some new 65W SKUs of the Core i9, Core i7, and Core i5 processors, but the pricing on these SKUs is out of whack. I wouldn't be holding PC-Canada to these prices, as they seem far higher than regular unlocked K-series processors. We should expect these to be placeholder prices, as usual.

We should see Intel unleash the Core i9-13900KS and the other Raptor Lake CPUs at CES 2023 which is right around the corner, but AMD won't be waiting without an answer... they have their own big boys ready for the CPU battle in the form of new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs that will feature second-generation 3D V-Cache technology.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, pc-canada.com, twitter.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

