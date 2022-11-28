All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk says he'll produce his own phone if Apple and Google 'boot' Twitter

Elon Musk has said that if Google and Apple decided to boot Twitter off Android and iPhone, he would make an alternative phone for the social media.

Published Nov 28, 2022 12:34 AM CST
In the event that Twitter is banned from Android and iOS operating systems, Elon Musk says he will create an "alternative phone".

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO replied to a tweet from Liz Wheeler, host of The Liz Wheeler Show, where she suggested that Musk should create his own smartphone in the event that Apple and Google "boot" Twitter from their app stores. Wheeler goes on to write that "Half the country would happily ditch the biased, snooping iPhone & Android" and that since Musk "builds rockets to Mars," he should have the capabilities of easily producing a "silly little smartphone".

This tweet from Wheeler sparked a response from the SpaceX CEO, who wrote that he hopes "it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone". This isn't the first time Musk has discussed the possibility of an "alternative phone", with rumors long circulating about a possible mobile device called a "Tesla Pi Phone". However, these are simply just rumors that, at the moment, have no official confirmation or source to back them up.

"If Apple & Google boot Twitter from their app stores, @elonmusk should produce his own smartphone. Half the country would happily ditch the biased, snooping iPhone & Android. The man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy, right?," wrote Wheeler

"I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone," wrote Musk

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

