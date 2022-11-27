All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Bykski's new gigantic external raditor with 9 fans can cool 4 x GPUs at once

Bykski's new B-1080-CEC-X is a gigantic radiator with 9 x 120mm fans and enough cooling grunt to cool not one, not two, not three, but four GPUs at once.

Bykski's new gigantic external raditor with 9 fans can cool 4 x GPUs at once
Published Nov 27, 2022 8:07 PM CST
1 minute & 42 seconds read time

Bykski has unleashed a monster new cooling system in the new B-1080-CEC-X which is capable of cooling not one, not two, not three, but four graphics cards at once. Yes, you read that right... it can cool 4 x GPUs at the same time.

The new Bykski B-1080-CEC-X is a mammoth unit with 9 x 120mm fans attached to a huge radiator, with a pre-installed pump, radiator, and reservoir. All you're going to need are some G1/4 fittings, some coolant of course, and 4 x graphics cards if you've got them sitting around, or building a monster new rig... not for gaming, obviously.

Bykski's new B-1080-CEC-X cooling system
8

Bykski's new B-1080-CEC-X cooling system

Once you've got the Bykski B-1080-CEC-X installed, you can actually plug it into a CPU waterblock or liquid cooler for your graphics cards -- up to the 4 x graphics cards as stated above. Bykski says that the cooling capacity can handle up to 2000W of "antipyretic capacity" so you can run a cluster of graphics cards in a monster workstation PC without a single thermal issue... very cool, pun intended.

Bykski's new gigantic external raditor with 9 fans can cool 4 x GPUs at once 02
8

Bykski says that its new B-1080-CEC-X is for workstation computing stations, which easily have multiple GPUs installed, but four graphics cards at once with 2000W of cooling chops? Impressive, if it's not overkill, and we are TweakTown, not StockTown, remember.

Bykski's new gigantic external raditor with 9 fans can cool 4 x GPUs at once 04Bykski's new gigantic external raditor with 9 fans can cool 4 x GPUs at once 05
The new Bykski B-1080-CEC-X cooler, in more detailThe new Bykski B-1080-CEC-X cooler, in more detail

The new Bykski B-1080-CEC-X cooler, in more detail

The new Bykski B-1080-CEC-X measures in at 42 x 48 x 14cm and comes in larger than most computers, or even a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X console. You're not going to be installing the Bykski B-1080-CEC-X into a regular PC, so you'll need to have the room on -- or off -- your desk. You'll also have to take the heat output from this insanity of a cooler into consideration, but it could also pay off as a portable heater for your room (or house) if you had four graphics cards pumping away at 100% usage.

Bykski's new gigantic external raditor with 9 fans can cool 4 x GPUs at once 03
8

Now, you're thinking about cost... Bykski has listed its new B-1080-CEC-X for 72,356 JPY in Japan, which works out to around $525 with the USD conversion. I'd be keen to see how Bykski's new B-1080-CEC-X can cool 4 x NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 "Ada Lovelace" graphics cards at once, as they'll easily handle 450W+ per GPU, so 1800W of cooling is something the Bykski B-1080-CEC-X should be able to handle without a problem.

Buy at Amazon

Bykski Water Cooling Digital Flow Meter Temperature Display

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$65.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/27/2022 at 7:22 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, tomshardware.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.