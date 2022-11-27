Bykski's new gigantic external raditor with 9 fans can cool 4 x GPUs at once

Bykski has unleashed a monster new cooling system in the new B-1080-CEC-X which is capable of cooling not one, not two, not three, but four graphics cards at once. Yes, you read that right... it can cool 4 x GPUs at the same time.

The new Bykski B-1080-CEC-X is a mammoth unit with 9 x 120mm fans attached to a huge radiator, with a pre-installed pump, radiator, and reservoir. All you're going to need are some G1/4 fittings, some coolant of course, and 4 x graphics cards if you've got them sitting around, or building a monster new rig... not for gaming, obviously.

Bykski's new B-1080-CEC-X cooling system

Once you've got the Bykski B-1080-CEC-X installed, you can actually plug it into a CPU waterblock or liquid cooler for your graphics cards -- up to the 4 x graphics cards as stated above. Bykski says that the cooling capacity can handle up to 2000W of "antipyretic capacity" so you can run a cluster of graphics cards in a monster workstation PC without a single thermal issue... very cool, pun intended.

Bykski says that its new B-1080-CEC-X is for workstation computing stations, which easily have multiple GPUs installed, but four graphics cards at once with 2000W of cooling chops? Impressive, if it's not overkill, and we are TweakTown, not StockTown, remember.

The new Bykski B-1080-CEC-X cooler, in more detail

The new Bykski B-1080-CEC-X measures in at 42 x 48 x 14cm and comes in larger than most computers, or even a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X console. You're not going to be installing the Bykski B-1080-CEC-X into a regular PC, so you'll need to have the room on -- or off -- your desk. You'll also have to take the heat output from this insanity of a cooler into consideration, but it could also pay off as a portable heater for your room (or house) if you had four graphics cards pumping away at 100% usage.

Now, you're thinking about cost... Bykski has listed its new B-1080-CEC-X for 72,356 JPY in Japan, which works out to around $525 with the USD conversion. I'd be keen to see how Bykski's new B-1080-CEC-X can cool 4 x NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 "Ada Lovelace" graphics cards at once, as they'll easily handle 450W+ per GPU, so 1800W of cooling is something the Bykski B-1080-CEC-X should be able to handle without a problem.