Amazon hit Bose headphones with ridiculous Black Friday deals up to 24% off

Amazon's Black Friday deals are continuously getting crazier and crazier leading up to Friday, and now the online retailer has slapped discounts on a range of Bose headphones.

6

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Good audio can sometimes be the most noticeable difference between an average gaming or music-listening experience and a fantastic one. Bose headphones, and in particular the noise canceling headphones, can really add a new level of listening immersion as the noise canceling blocks out any outside noise through the use of tiny microphones around the headphones to listen to the outside sounds and produce opposite signals to cancel them out.

Popular Now: Top Twitter executive leaves and takes a swing at Elon Musk and his new Twitter

Amazon has decided to slash the prices on the Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, which come in four different colors. The online retailer has reduced the price of these headphones by 24%, bringing them down from $329.99 to $249.99. Below is the full list of the deals.

Deals:

6

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - Triple Black - was $329.00 - now $249.00 (24% off)

6

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - White Smoke - was $329.00 - now $249.00 (24% off)

6

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Midnight Blue - Limited Edition - was $329.00 - now $249.00 (24% off)

6

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Eclipse Grey - Limited Edition - was $329.00 - now $249.00 (24% off)