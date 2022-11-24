All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Amazon hit Bose headphones with ridiculous Black Friday deals up to 24% off

Amazon's early Black Friday deals stretch far and wide across various products, and the online retailer's discounts have reached Bose headphones.

Published Nov 24, 2022 1:32 AM CST
1 minute & 20 seconds read time

Amazon's Black Friday deals are continuously getting crazier and crazier leading up to Friday, and now the online retailer has slapped discounts on a range of Bose headphones.

Good audio can sometimes be the most noticeable difference between an average gaming or music-listening experience and a fantastic one. Bose headphones, and in particular the noise canceling headphones, can really add a new level of listening immersion as the noise canceling blocks out any outside noise through the use of tiny microphones around the headphones to listen to the outside sounds and produce opposite signals to cancel them out.

Amazon has decided to slash the prices on the Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, which come in four different colors. The online retailer has reduced the price of these headphones by 24%, bringing them down from $329.99 to $249.99. Below is the full list of the deals.

Deals:

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - Triple Black - was $329.00 - now $249.00 (24% off)

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - White Smoke - was $329.00 - now $249.00 (24% off)

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Midnight Blue - Limited Edition - was $329.00 - now $249.00 (24% off)

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Eclipse Grey - Limited Edition - was $329.00 - now $249.00 (24% off)

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

