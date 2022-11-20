GPU-Z's latest update adds GeForce RTX 4080 support, 16-pin power monitoring
GPU-Z has been updated, now supporting NVIDIA's just-released GeForce RTX 4080 as well as capable of 16-pin '12VHPWR' power input monitoring.
NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards both feature native 16-pin "12VHPWR" power connectors, which GPU-Z is now capable of monitoring... letting users keep an eye on the power flowing through the 16-pin power connector. GPU-Z is already capable of providing sensor data from the regular 6-pin and 8-pin PCIe power connectors (as well as the PCIe interface) but now the 16-pin power connector can be monitored.
Not only does GPU-Z 2.51.0 support NVIDIA's second-fastest Ada Lovelace GPU in the GeForce RTX 4080, but also the new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti SKU with GDDR6X memory that was released in October 2022, just weeks ago now. GPU-Z also supports multiple workstation Ampere, Tesla, and Kepler GPU models.
You can download the new GPU-Z 2.51.0 right here.
GPU-Z's new v2.51.0 update now allows GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card owners to upload their BIOSes to the TPU database, which will allow people to modify, replace, or fix their GPU by replacing the firmware.
GPU-Z 2.51.0 changelog
- Added full support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080
- Added BIOS save/upload support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and 4090
- Fixed wrong transistor count on GeForce RTX 4090
- Added support for monitoring 16-pin power input
- Fixed missing memory temperature on GeForce 40 Series
- Fixed crash in Glenfly Advanced panel
- DLSS Scan in Advanced Panel no longer starts automatically and lets you select the drives to scan first
- When the "Stop" option is selected in DLSS Scan, properly indicate that the search has stopped
- The list of Vulkan extensions is now one entry per line
- The list of OpenCL extensions is now one entry per line and sorted alphabetically
- Fixed negative Gather Offsets range displayed as positive integer in Vulkan info
- Added support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GDDR6X, RTX 3060 (GA104-B), MX750 A, RTX A500 Laptop, RTX A4500 Embedded, Tesla T10, Quadro K5100M (GK104-B)