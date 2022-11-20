GPU-Z's latest update adds GeForce RTX 4080 support, 16-pin power monitoring

GPU-Z v2.51.0 is now available, which has built-in support for NVIDIA's just-released GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, recently launched GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards and more.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards both feature native 16-pin "12VHPWR" power connectors, which GPU-Z is now capable of monitoring... letting users keep an eye on the power flowing through the 16-pin power connector. GPU-Z is already capable of providing sensor data from the regular 6-pin and 8-pin PCIe power connectors (as well as the PCIe interface) but now the 16-pin power connector can be monitored.

GPU-Z 2.51.0 can now monitor the 16-pin "12VHPWR" power connector (source: TweakTown)

Not only does GPU-Z 2.51.0 support NVIDIA's second-fastest Ada Lovelace GPU in the GeForce RTX 4080, but also the new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti SKU with GDDR6X memory that was released in October 2022, just weeks ago now. GPU-Z also supports multiple workstation Ampere, Tesla, and Kepler GPU models.

You can download the new GPU-Z 2.51.0 right here.

GPU-Z's new v2.51.0 update now allows GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card owners to upload their BIOSes to the TPU database, which will allow people to modify, replace, or fix their GPU by replacing the firmware.

GPU-Z 2.51.0 changelog