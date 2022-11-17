MAINGEAR teams with top gamer streamer shroud on new MAINGEAR MG-1 desktop PC

MAINGEAR has announced a totally new direction for the company, announcing its new customizable MG-1 desktop gaming PC, 3D System Configuration Experience... and oh, game streamer Michael "shroud" Grzesiek is now a co-owner and working with the team on refreshing its new MG-1 and especially, the new MG-1 shroud Edition gaming desktop PCs.

At the same time, MAINGEAR has ushered in a major brand refresh across its entire website and product, and a new era for the company can begin, with shroud at the center of it.

The new MAINGEAR MG-1 has been crafted from the ground up for the best performance, unlimited customization, and understated simplicity. Shroud steps in as a co-owner of MAINGEAR, using his experience in the gaming industry and streaming to ensure that the company fine-tuned its MG-1 desktop gaming PC for the world's best games. Frames win, baby!

MAINGEAR's new MG-1 desktop PC, with an interchangeable magnetic front panel

MAINGEAR is using new swappable, customizable, magnetic front panel... with the company designing the front of the MG-1 to be interchangeable, ensuring your expensive new high-end MG-1 system looks fresh, whenever you want it. You can even preview your own artwork before you buy it, using MAINGEAR's new real-time immersive 3D configuration tool.

The new MAINGEAR MG-1 desktop gaming PC has a compact design, yet still fits in some of the most powerful hardware that's available.

MAINGEAR starts pricing off at $1449 for its new pre-configured MG-1 desktop PC, while if you want to configure the system with the right components before you purchase it, MAINGEAR starts things off at $1499 for the custom MG-1 system.

The new MAINGEAR MG-1 desktop gaming PC

shroud explained: "I spent much of my professional career constantly hunting for the best hardware, looking for any performance advantage - first as a competitor, and now as a creator. Since I bought my first system from them, MAINGEAR has been powering my gaming and streaming setups, and the craftsmanship and performance delivered are second to none".

He continued: "I am joining MAINGEAR, because I truly believe that anyone who is serious about gaming owes it to themselves to invest in top-tier equipment. It's one of the best purchases you can make. MAINGEAR has always been a leader in performance systems, and I'm excited to work with them to make products that are even better, stronger, and more accessible to gamers everywhere. It was already great, but I'm excited to show gamers what we've been working on".

Wallace Santos, MAINGEAR Founder, and CEO explained: "With the MG-1, we are providing buyers with a whole new level of customization and self-expression. Paired with our new Live Configurator, it's easier than ever to create your dream machine! We can't wait to see what people are able to build with it. Mike brings a unique perspective to the company as a professional gamer and influencer, knowing what matters most to consumers who either want to recreationally game, create content, or launch a career out of gaming".

What do you get for $1449? MAINGEAR packs in an Intel Core i5-12400F processor cooled by a 120mm air cooler, 16GB of DDR4-3600 memory (with RGB lighting, of course), a 512GB Solidigm P41 Plus SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.

Up from there, you've got the $1799 configuration, bumping the CPU up to an Intel Core i5-13600K cooled by a 280mm AIO cooler, the same 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory and a larger 1TB Solidigm P41 Plus SSD. This system receives a slightly higher-end NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card.

From there, you've got the $2399-priced MAINGEAR MG-1 desktop gaming PC which bumps the CPU up to the Core i7-13700K cooled by a larger 360mm AIO cooler, the same 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory, the same 1TB Solidigm P41 Plus SSD (no changes with RAM + SSD between the $1799 and $2399 systems) but the GPU gets upgraded to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080.

Lastly, we have the $3499 system which upgrades you to the new flagship Intel Core i9-13900K processor that's cooled by a 360mm AIO cooler, a beefier 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory, while it has the same 1TB Solidigm P41 Plus SSD, and NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card.

MAINGEAR provides a 1-year warranty on its MG-1 systems, but you can upgrade to a 2-year warranty for $99, and a bigger 3-year warranty for $199.