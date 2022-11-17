All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

MAINGEAR teams with top gamer streamer shroud on new MAINGEAR MG-1 desktop PC

MAINGEAR teams up with top gaming creator Michael 'shroud' Grzesiek, introducing the new customizable MG-1 gaming desktop, and 3D System Configuration tool.

MAINGEAR teams with top gamer streamer shroud on new MAINGEAR MG-1 desktop PC
Published Nov 17, 2022 6:14 PM CST
3 minutes & 4 seconds read time

MAINGEAR has announced a totally new direction for the company, announcing its new customizable MG-1 desktop gaming PC, 3D System Configuration Experience... and oh, game streamer Michael "shroud" Grzesiek is now a co-owner and working with the team on refreshing its new MG-1 and especially, the new MG-1 shroud Edition gaming desktop PCs.

At the same time, MAINGEAR has ushered in a major brand refresh across its entire website and product, and a new era for the company can begin, with shroud at the center of it.

The new MAINGEAR MG-1 has been crafted from the ground up for the best performance, unlimited customization, and understated simplicity. Shroud steps in as a co-owner of MAINGEAR, using his experience in the gaming industry and streaming to ensure that the company fine-tuned its MG-1 desktop gaming PC for the world's best games. Frames win, baby!

MAINGEAR's new MG-1 desktop PC, with an interchangeable magnetic front panel
5

MAINGEAR's new MG-1 desktop PC, with an interchangeable magnetic front panel

MAINGEAR is using new swappable, customizable, magnetic front panel... with the company designing the front of the MG-1 to be interchangeable, ensuring your expensive new high-end MG-1 system looks fresh, whenever you want it. You can even preview your own artwork before you buy it, using MAINGEAR's new real-time immersive 3D configuration tool.

The new MAINGEAR MG-1 desktop gaming PC has a compact design, yet still fits in some of the most powerful hardware that's available.

MAINGEAR starts pricing off at $1449 for its new pre-configured MG-1 desktop PC, while if you want to configure the system with the right components before you purchase it, MAINGEAR starts things off at $1499 for the custom MG-1 system.

The new MAINGEAR MG-1 desktop gaming PC
5

The new MAINGEAR MG-1 desktop gaming PC

shroud explained: "I spent much of my professional career constantly hunting for the best hardware, looking for any performance advantage - first as a competitor, and now as a creator. Since I bought my first system from them, MAINGEAR has been powering my gaming and streaming setups, and the craftsmanship and performance delivered are second to none".

He continued: "I am joining MAINGEAR, because I truly believe that anyone who is serious about gaming owes it to themselves to invest in top-tier equipment. It's one of the best purchases you can make. MAINGEAR has always been a leader in performance systems, and I'm excited to work with them to make products that are even better, stronger, and more accessible to gamers everywhere. It was already great, but I'm excited to show gamers what we've been working on".

MAINGEAR teams with top gamer streamer shroud on new MAINGEAR MG-1 desktop PC 02
5

Wallace Santos, MAINGEAR Founder, and CEO explained: "With the MG-1, we are providing buyers with a whole new level of customization and self-expression. Paired with our new Live Configurator, it's easier than ever to create your dream machine! We can't wait to see what people are able to build with it. Mike brings a unique perspective to the company as a professional gamer and influencer, knowing what matters most to consumers who either want to recreationally game, create content, or launch a career out of gaming".

What do you get for $1449? MAINGEAR packs in an Intel Core i5-12400F processor cooled by a 120mm air cooler, 16GB of DDR4-3600 memory (with RGB lighting, of course), a 512GB Solidigm P41 Plus SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.

Up from there, you've got the $1799 configuration, bumping the CPU up to an Intel Core i5-13600K cooled by a 280mm AIO cooler, the same 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory and a larger 1TB Solidigm P41 Plus SSD. This system receives a slightly higher-end NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card.

MAINGEAR teams with top gamer streamer shroud on new MAINGEAR MG-1 desktop PC 04
5

From there, you've got the $2399-priced MAINGEAR MG-1 desktop gaming PC which bumps the CPU up to the Core i7-13700K cooled by a larger 360mm AIO cooler, the same 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory, the same 1TB Solidigm P41 Plus SSD (no changes with RAM + SSD between the $1799 and $2399 systems) but the GPU gets upgraded to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080.

Lastly, we have the $3499 system which upgrades you to the new flagship Intel Core i9-13900K processor that's cooled by a 360mm AIO cooler, a beefier 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory, while it has the same 1TB Solidigm P41 Plus SSD, and NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card.

MAINGEAR provides a 1-year warranty on its MG-1 systems, but you can upgrade to a 2-year warranty for $99, and a bigger 3-year warranty for $199.

Buy at Amazon

MAINGEAR Vector Pro 2 (2022) 15.6 inch RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1999.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/17/2022 at 4:32 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.