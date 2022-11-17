Dead Island 2 delayed to April 2023 as team enter final stretch of development

It's been a long, long wait for Dead Island 2...but we'll have to wait a little longer.

Dead Island 2 has received its (hopefully) final delay. The absurd grindhouse bloodfest will not release in February 2023, and will instead launch on April 28, 2023 on last-gen and current-gen consoles and PC. The developers say that this 12-week delay will give them critical extra time to finalize the game into something they can be proud of.

"The release date has been moved for the long-awaited action and horror game, Dead Island 2, developed by internal studio Deep Silver Dambuster (PLAION). The release originally planned for February has been moved to April 28 by internal publisher Deep Silver (PLAION)," Embracer wrote in its recent report.

This delay has negatively impacted Embracer Group's earnings forecast for the fiscal year. Fans have been waiting nine years to play Dead Island 2--the game was originally announced in 2014, believe it or not--and the project has changed hands, gone through development hell, and finally been rebuilt into the brutally stylish action survival game it is today.