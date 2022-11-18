All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Amazon begins firing employees as rumors swirl 10,000 jobs could be affected

An official at Amazon's hardware division has confirmed that jobs are being cut while rumors are swirling that about 10,000 jobs could be impacted.

Published Nov 18, 2022 4:46 AM CST
1 minute & 48 seconds read time

Amazon has joined the growing list of massive companies laying off thousands of workers, or at least that's what recent reports are claiming.

2

Officially, Amazon are preparing to "consolidate some teams and programs", according to the head of Amazon's hardware division. Dave Limp, who leads the company's Devices & Services organization, wrote to staff in a note that, "It pains me to have to deliver this news as we know we will lose talented Amazonians from the Devices & Services org as a result." Adding, "While I know this news is tough to digest, I do want to emphasize that the Devices & Services organization remains an important area of investment for Amazon, and we will continue to invent on behalf of our customers."

Limp wrote that individuals affected by the layoff would receive separation payments, transitional benefits as well as external job placement support. Notably, Limp didn't specify how many people would be laid off. However, The New York Times reported earlier that Amazon could be laying off as many as 10,000 workers.

In an official statement from an Amazon spokesperson, "As part of our annual operating planning review process, we always look at each of our businesses and what we believe we should change. As we've gone through this, given the current macro-economic environment (as well as several years of rapid hiring), some teams are making adjustments, which in some cases means certain roles are no longer necessary. We don't take these decisions lightly, and we are working to support any employees who may be affected."

If Amazon decides to lay off thousands of staff, it would join the list of Meta and Twitter, which cut jobs by 11,000 and half of its staff, respectively.

NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com, nytimes.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

