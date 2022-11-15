All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Netac NV7000 1TB SSD, the 'value priced hyper-speed' option! 🔥

Elon Musk says in interview after the power goes out that he's working too much

During an interview with Elon Musk, the Space and Tesla CEO revealed that after taking over Twitter, he's realized he has too much work on his plate.

Elon Musk says in interview after the power goes out that he's working too much
Published Nov 15, 2022 3:16 AM CST   |   Updated Tue, Nov 15 2022 3:39 AM CST
3 minutes & 30 seconds read time

Elon Musk has begun to talk about how much he is working now that he has taken up responsibilities at Twitter.

Elon Musk
2

Elon Musk

Musk, currently the CEO of two industry-leading companies, SpaceX and Tesla, has recently said during an interview at the B20 Conference in Indonesia held on November 14, that after during the three weeks he's owned Twitter, he's realized that he's working "too much". Moderator Anindya Bakrie, the CEO and President Director of Bakrie & Brothers, a manufacturing and infrastructure corporation, asked Musk why he doesn't simply jump on a plane "and fly to Bali and hide a little or relax".

Musk responded with laughter and said that "sounds fantastic" but went on to explain that he can't do that as his workload "recently increased quite a lot". Further adding that "I have too much work on my plate, that is for sure". Musk has acknowledged that his workload has increased since officially acquiring Twitter on October 27, and that "I'm really working at the absolute most amount that I can work, from morning 'til night, seven days a week."

CBSNews reports that power was cut out at Musk's location and that while he was answering the question, his face was dimly lit with the illumination of the video call, Musk said exhaustedly, "this is not something I recommend, frankly. I don't know what else to say."

A packed work week is no surprise to Musk as the billionaire has already made a name for himself by sleeping on a couch at the Tesla factory while the facility was struggling to meet its production goals or taking a quick nap on top of his desk. However, it seems that Musk has met his limits with the addition of Twitter and the slew of changes the company has to go through before it reaches Musk's standard for operation.

The Tesla CEO has already announced on his personal Twitter account that he will be working and sleeping at Twitter Headquarters in San Francisco until "org is fixed". In a previous interview with CBS Mornings' Gayle King in 2018, Musk said that he hasn't even had time to go home and shower, while also saying that he doesn't believe "people should be experiencing hardship while the CEO is like off on vacation."

Musk has recently taken to Twitter to comment on two very hot topics in the cryptocurrency space, the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX cryptocurrency exchange, following the tragic mishandling of customer assets, as well as the longevity of Bitcoin. Musk said that Sam Bankman-Fried didn't get passed his "bs detector" when the FTX CEO wanted to get into contact with Musk about his bid to purchase Twitter back in March.

As for the longevity of Bitcoin, Musk recently said that Bitcoin "will make it," but it has a "long winter" ahead of it.

In other news, the sandals that Steve Jobs wore when he co-founded Apple with fellow co-founder Steve Wozniak, and likely the sandals he was wearing when the duo built Apple's first computer, have been sold at an auction for an insane price. In other Apple relics that have been sold for ridiculous prices, it wasn't too long ago that an original seal first-generation iPhone was for sixty-five times its original price.

Buy at Amazon

Market Trendz Official Logo NASA I Mini Pocket Logo NASA T Shirts for Youth

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$20.95
$20.95--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/15/2022 at 3:38 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:cbsnews.com, futurism.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.