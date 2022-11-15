Elon Musk says in interview after the power goes out that he's working too much

Elon Musk has begun to talk about how much he is working now that he has taken up responsibilities at Twitter.

Musk, currently the CEO of two industry-leading companies, SpaceX and Tesla, has recently said during an interview at the B20 Conference in Indonesia held on November 14, that after during the three weeks he's owned Twitter, he's realized that he's working "too much". Moderator Anindya Bakrie, the CEO and President Director of Bakrie & Brothers, a manufacturing and infrastructure corporation, asked Musk why he doesn't simply jump on a plane "and fly to Bali and hide a little or relax".

Musk responded with laughter and said that "sounds fantastic" but went on to explain that he can't do that as his workload "recently increased quite a lot". Further adding that "I have too much work on my plate, that is for sure". Musk has acknowledged that his workload has increased since officially acquiring Twitter on October 27, and that "I'm really working at the absolute most amount that I can work, from morning 'til night, seven days a week."

CBSNews reports that power was cut out at Musk's location and that while he was answering the question, his face was dimly lit with the illumination of the video call, Musk said exhaustedly, "this is not something I recommend, frankly. I don't know what else to say."

A packed work week is no surprise to Musk as the billionaire has already made a name for himself by sleeping on a couch at the Tesla factory while the facility was struggling to meet its production goals or taking a quick nap on top of his desk. However, it seems that Musk has met his limits with the addition of Twitter and the slew of changes the company has to go through before it reaches Musk's standard for operation.

The Tesla CEO has already announced on his personal Twitter account that he will be working and sleeping at Twitter Headquarters in San Francisco until "org is fixed". In a previous interview with CBS Mornings' Gayle King in 2018, Musk said that he hasn't even had time to go home and shower, while also saying that he doesn't believe "people should be experiencing hardship while the CEO is like off on vacation."

Musk has recently taken to Twitter to comment on two very hot topics in the cryptocurrency space, the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX cryptocurrency exchange, following the tragic mishandling of customer assets, as well as the longevity of Bitcoin. Musk said that Sam Bankman-Fried didn't get passed his "bs detector" when the FTX CEO wanted to get into contact with Musk about his bid to purchase Twitter back in March.

As for the longevity of Bitcoin, Musk recently said that Bitcoin "will make it," but it has a "long winter" ahead of it.

