Elon Musk says he's going to sleep at Twitter HQ until everything is fixed

Elon Musk has decided Twitter's current state is so dire that it requires he doesn't leave the San Francisco office.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO has taken to Twitter to reply to several comments, one being from a discussion between a former Twitter employee and Musk regarding the amount Twitter allocated in food services to Twitter employees. Eric Frohnhoefer claimed that Musk's apology for Twitter "being super slow" in many countries and that the app was doing ">100 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline!" was wrong, which sparked a reply from Musk asking what the correct number would be.

Musk went on to say Twitter was "super slow" on Android while agreeing that Twitter provides its employees with "great" food. The Twitter owner said he was reading through a list of 1,200 "microservices" that are called on when someone uses the Twitter app, and that "is not great". Additionally, Musk added that he was planning on working and sleeping at Twitter Headquarters in San Francisco "until org is fixed".

This isn't the first time Musk has touched on his sleeping/working habits, in previous interviews, the SpaceX CEO has said that he has slept on his office desk during urgent times at Tesla, in particular throughout the time when factories were getting up and running. It was only during a recent interview at the B-20 summit in Indonesia, posted on November 14, that Musk revealed that he is currently working too much and said that his schedule is not something he'd recommend to anyone. The Twitter owner said that he is truly working at "the absolute most amount that I can work - morning to night, seven days a week".

These statements from Musk regarding his work/sleep schedules come at a time when the SpaceX CEO has rolled back Twitter's previous work-from-home policy and implemented a new system that requires all employees to report to the office at least 40 hours a week minimum. Reports have already begun surfacing of Twitter managers warning employees that they should prepare for 12-hour days in order to meet Twitter's aggressive deadlines that have been put in place to save the company, according to Musk.

In Musk's first email sent out to Twitter staff, the Tesla CEO warned that the financial situation at Twitter was dire and that the company is at risk of crumbling if something urgent isn't done. Also included in the email was Musk's motivation to move Twitter's reliance on advertisers to closer to 50% of Twitter's total revenue and how he wants the remaining half to be from subscriptions such as Twitter Blue. Lastly, Musk warned that the road ahead for Twitter will require intense arduous work to succeed.