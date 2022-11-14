Elden Ring has sold 17.5 million copies, beats entire Deus Ex franchise

Elden Ring has sold 17.5 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling individual Japanese games on the market.

In a recent Q&A with investors, Bandai Namco management has confirmed that Elden Ring has sold 17.5 million copies as of September 30, 2022.

This figure carries some pretty heavy weight; not only is Elden Ring one of the best-selling games of 2022, but it managed to achieve these kinds of sales in less than a year, beating out other Japanese RPG hits such as Final Fantasy XV (10 million copies in 6 years) and the more recent Final Fantasy VII Remake (5 million copies since 2020). Elden Ring has also sold more copies than the entire Deus Ex franchise (12 million).

Trends indicate that Elden Ring sales are starting to slow down. The game managed to sell an astronomical 12 million copies in its first two weeks on the market, which was enough for Bandai Namco to officially recognize Elden Ring as a franchise. Then only weeks later, Elden Ring sales boosted to 13.4 million worldwide and beat the publisher's internal estimates. Next quarter, Elden Ring numbers went to 16.6 million, and now in Bandai Namco's Q2 2023 period, the game has cumulatively sold 17.5 million.

Bandai Namco execs were directly asked about any future Elden Ring content but management declined to comment. The publisher had previously confirmed that Elden Ring would expand with new in-game content as well as more transmedia.

Elden Ring has done wonders for Bandai Namco and the Kadokawa Group, the latter of whom owns FromSoftware. Elden Ring helped boost Kadokawa's video games operating profit by 1,000%.

