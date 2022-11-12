All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
2023 Kia EV6 electric vehicle will arrive with a $49,795 starting price tag

If you're interested in a more affordable EV, the 2023 Kia EV6 will arrive with a starting price under $50K - as more models hit the market.

Published Nov 12, 2022 1:07 AM CST
The 2023 Kia EV6 car has made some serious changes compared to previous models and will start at $49,795. There will be Wind, GT-Line, and GT trims available for interested buyers to choose from. Both Wind and GT-Line trims have two different options to choose from, based on drivetrain picks.

2023 Kia EV6 electric vehicle will arrive with a $49,795 starting price tag 01
The $49, 795 2023 EV6 Wind rear-wheel drive vehicle offers 225hp and 258 lb-ft. of torque, with a 77.4 kWh battery supporting up to 310 miles of driving range. Kia's 2023 EV6 Wind (e-AWD) has 320hp and 446 lb-ft. of torque - with a 77.4 kWh battery supporting up to 282 miles driving range.

The 2023 EV6 GT-Line is $58,695 and is an e-AWD with 320hp and 446 lb-ft. of torque - with the 77.4 kWh battery supporting up to 252 miles range. The 2023 EV6 GT-Line rear-wheel drive has 225 horsepower and 258 lb-ft. of torque - with the 77.4 kWh battery supporting up to 310 miles of range. The starting price point will be $53,995.

2023 Kia EV6 electric vehicle will arrive with a $49,795 starting price tag 02
The EV6 GT trim features 576 horsepower and 545 lb-ft. of torque with a dual motor electric all-wheel drive package. The starting price tag is $62,695 to purchase the sporty trim EV6 that accelerates 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds. Kia threw a 77.4 kWh battery in the EV6 GT, with an estimated battery range of up to 206 miles.

2023 Kia EV6 electric vehicle will arrive with a $49,795 starting price tag 03
EV6 owners will receive 1,0000 kWh of free fast-charging courtesy of Electrify America public charging stations.

Kia is fully embracing an electric future, attempting to figure out its place in the growing market. Kia is developing a pickup truck that is expected to be electric - and has its 2023 Niro EV expected to start at $39,450.

NEWS SOURCES:kiamedia.com, kia.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

