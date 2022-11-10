EA isn't quite ready to make Battlefield 2042 free-to-play yet...but it should

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Battlefield 2042 isn't going free-to-play any time soon (although it probably should), but EA is bringing the game to Game Pass which should help KPIs.

Published Nov 10, 2022 1:39 PM CST
EA today announced that Battlefield 2042 is coming to Game Pass, hinting the game is one step closer to some sort of critical free-to-play component.

On top of the myriad of technical issues and missing features, Battlefield 2042's steep price tag is a big barrier to entry. EA is reducing this friction by adding the ailing online-only shooter to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with the release of the game's new season 3 timeline, which starts in a few weeks. It's also coming to EA Access.

EA is also offering another free play weekend for console and Steam gamers, and these events are known for considerably spiking player numbers.

We're proud of the work that we've done over the past 12 months and so if you haven't jumped in yet, starting in Season 3 we'll be introducing Battlefield 2042 into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and making the game available for subscribers with EA Access. While in December, we'll also have free access periods across all platforms*. Experience the evolution and improvements we've brought to the game for yourself, and we look forward to welcoming you onto the Battlefield.

Be the first to deploy with these timeframes for each Free Access period:

  • Xbox: Download and play free from December 1, 12:01 AM PT - December 4, 11:59 PM PT.
  • Steam: Download and play free from December 1, 10 AM PT - December 5, 10 AM PT.
  • PlayStation: Download and play free from December 16, 8 AM PT - December 23, 8 AM PT.

This is an important development for the live game. Battlefield 2042's playerbase has not been in the best place and EA and DICE need too boost active players in order to boost engagement (and eventually rake in microtransactions). The entire goal with a game like Battlefield 2042 is to keep as many people playing as possible. That means widening access points and making the game available to more users.

EA is stopping just short of the game going free-to-play in some capacity, but as we've said before, this is the logical step forward for the franchise. The idea would be to split Battlefield 2042 into two components, ideally finding a way to offer a paid premium version and a free-to-play version, possibly splitting up gametypes and offering things like Battlefield Portal as a F2P option.

While Game Pass integration is a great step forward, it may not be enough to really reinvigorate and spark Battlefield 2042's numbers.

NEWS SOURCE:ea.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

