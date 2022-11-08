All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD FSR 2.1 support debuts in Cyberpunk 2077 on both the PC, consoles

CD PROJEKT RED's new v1.61 patch for Cyberpunk 2077 is here: adds AMD FSR 2.1 support for both PC and console gamers, joins the NVIDIA DLSS upscaling party.

AMD FSR 2.1 support debuts in Cyberpunk 2077 on both the PC, consoles
Published Nov 8, 2022 6:42 PM CST
CD PROJEKT RED has just pushed out a new update for Cyberpunk 2077 which adds something new for both PC gamers and console gamers alike.

Cyberpunk 2077's new v1.61 update has added AMD FSR 2.1 upscaling technology support for PC and "next-gen" which are really current-gen consoles now: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. CD PROJEKT RED already has NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 support for Cyberpunk 2077, but with the new FSR 2.1 support it means temporal upscaling technology can be used across a bigger range of graphics cards (and consoles).

In the update notes for the v1.61 patch for Cyberpunk 2077, CD PROJEKT RED explains that there's added support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1 (for "PC and next-gen consoles only") but there are plenty of other changes in the new Cyberpunk 2077 update.

PC-specific

  • Fixed the issue with temporary FPS drops when exiting menus.
  • Addressed the issue where achievements in Epic Games Store were not granted despite meeting the requirements. Note that in cases where the conditions were met before in a given save, it might be required to try on a new playthrough or from an earlier save where the conditions were not met yet.
  • Load Menu should no longer get stuck when playing the game on GOG without internet connection.
  • Fixed an issue where upgrading an item into a higher tier rarity crashed the game.

Console-specific

  • Fixed an issue where Cross Progression saves from the Xbox One family weren't transferred to PC or PlayStation.
  • Fixed an issue where after logging in to GOG on PlayStation, My Rewards section displayed an error.
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

