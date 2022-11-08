AMD FSR 2.1 support debuts in Cyberpunk 2077 on both the PC, consoles

CD PROJEKT RED has just pushed out a new update for Cyberpunk 2077 which adds something new for both PC gamers and console gamers alike.

Cyberpunk 2077's new v1.61 update has added AMD FSR 2.1 upscaling technology support for PC and "next-gen" which are really current-gen consoles now: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. CD PROJEKT RED already has NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 support for Cyberpunk 2077, but with the new FSR 2.1 support it means temporal upscaling technology can be used across a bigger range of graphics cards (and consoles).

In the update notes for the v1.61 patch for Cyberpunk 2077, CD PROJEKT RED explains that there's added support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1 (for "PC and next-gen consoles only") but there are plenty of other changes in the new Cyberpunk 2077 update.

PC-specific

Fixed the issue with temporary FPS drops when exiting menus.

Addressed the issue where achievements in Epic Games Store were not granted despite meeting the requirements. Note that in cases where the conditions were met before in a given save, it might be required to try on a new playthrough or from an earlier save where the conditions were not met yet.

Load Menu should no longer get stuck when playing the game on GOG without internet connection.

Fixed an issue where upgrading an item into a higher tier rarity crashed the game.

Console-specific