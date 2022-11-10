Elon Musk hopes Twitter servers 'don't melt' as usage hits at all-time high

Its been around two weeks since Elon Musk went through with the acquisition to purchase Twitter, and now the SpaceX CEO is already announcing that the social media platform has reached a new milestone.

Musk took to his own Twitter account on November 8 to announce that "Twitter usage" has reached an all-time high. The Tesla CEO didn't specify what metric he was specifically referring to, but it can be assumed it would be real-time users on Twitter around the time he made the tweet.

This seeming increase in Twitter's users is part of Musk's plan to make Twitter the most attractive social media platform for users, with the billionaire even stating in his leaked pitch deck that he aims to create the "everything app" which will increase the users on the platform from 217 million to 600 million by 2025.

The Twitter owner plans on rolling out a bunch of new features to attract millions of new users to the platform, with some of the first new features already been revealed in the revised Twitter Blue subscription service that has been a hot topic of conversation.

Twitter Blue's $8 price tag gives users the iconic verification badge, access to post long video/audio content, priority in replies, mentions, search, half as many ads, and more features. Musk explained that a portion of the revenue stream created by Twitter Blue would be used to reward content creators, similar to YouTube's Partner Program.

Musk replied to his initial tweet regarding the new all-time high of Twitter users by saying he hopes the "servers don't melt!". It was only recently that Musk revealed on in a series of Tweets his main mission behind the platform and what he plans to create with it.

The Tesla CEO said that the company is working on Twitter becoming "by far the most accurate source of information about the world", and when asked how he was going to achieve this monumental feat considering the current position of the platform, Musk said the responsibility will fall on the shoulders of the "the people of Twitter via Community Notes (formerly Birdwatch)."

Adding to the roller coaster of Musk's comments following the acquisition, the SpaceX CEO said that his commitment to free speech is paramount on the platform extends to allowing the Twitter account dedicated to tracking the location of his private plane to remain on the platform.