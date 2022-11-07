Honda debuts the incredibly sharp looking e:N2 Concept electric vehicle

Honda showed off its e:N2 Concept vehicle during a recent event hosted in Shanghai, China. It's the latest futuristic prototype after the company unveiled the e:N concept publicly in 2021. Trying to figure out what category this vehicle fits in may prove difficult - is it a coupe? A hatchback-type vehicle? Or is it an SUV?

The eye-catching surface finish of the vehicle is met with a clean metallic look that highlights sharp body lines. Interested auto buyers in the United States could be disappointed as it looks like this concept will one day initially focus on the Chinese market.

Honda designed the car so people behind the wheel have a driving experience to remember in an EV that stands out. Using Honda's current technologies, designers hope to offer vehicle stability and responsive handling.

Unfortunately, there were no official images from Honda of the concept's interior. The automaker described it as a "space" that lets drivers enjoy "intellectual exhilaration." The digital cockpit helps unclutter the driver's seat and front passenger's riding space - and will feature Honda CONNECT. The digital solution makes it possible for the car owner to easily connect their smartphone to interact with the host vehicle.

Here is what Toshihiro Mibe, CEO and representative director of Honda Motor, in a press statement:

"The e:N2 Concept represents the value of our e:N Series, which will 'redefine the fun EVs can offer to customers' with their unique driving pleasure, the value as a mobility space and design. In China, Honda will continue delivering a broad range of electrified mobility products unique only to Honda and experience our rebirth into an electric mobility brand."

The Japanese automaker works with General Motors to use its Ultium platform for EV production in the United States - but is developing the e:N Architecture F EV platform for its international models.