Keanu Reeves' John Wick could be getting its own big budget video game adaption

The humongous popularity of Keanu Reeves' performance in the hit movie series John Wick has sparked ideas for a video game adaptation to be created.

The movie franchise began in 2014, and since the release of the first movie, the former hitman John Wick starring Keanu Reeves, has received massive popularity for its incredible fight scene choreography, a gripping revenge story, and the exponential number of victims that Wick leaves in his wake. The movie franchise has collectively grossed more than $587 million worldwide, and the fourth installment, John Wick: Chapter 4, is currently in post-production with a release date set for March 24, 2023.

With all of the success behind the John Wick franchise and the inherit high levels of action ingrained in each of the movies, it seems like a no-brainer to explore the idea of creating a video game adaption of John Wick. At least that is what Lionsgate's CEO, Jon Feltheimer thinks as he recently confirmed that his team is "fielding proposals" for a "AAA" John Wick game. The Lionsgate CEO said that nothing has been confirmed as of yet, but the company believes that "there is a big AAA game to be made out of John Wick", but isn't prepared to "say anything more" on that topic.