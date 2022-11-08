All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Keanu Reeves' John Wick could be getting its own big budget video game adaption

The massive success of Keanu Reeves' John Wick could spark its very own big-budget video game adaption, according to the CEO of Lionsgate.

Keanu Reeves' John Wick could be getting its own big budget video game adaption
Published Nov 8, 2022 12:03 AM CST
1 minute & 13 seconds read time

The humongous popularity of Keanu Reeves' performance in the hit movie series John Wick has sparked ideas for a video game adaptation to be created.

The movie franchise began in 2014, and since the release of the first movie, the former hitman John Wick starring Keanu Reeves, has received massive popularity for its incredible fight scene choreography, a gripping revenge story, and the exponential number of victims that Wick leaves in his wake. The movie franchise has collectively grossed more than $587 million worldwide, and the fourth installment, John Wick: Chapter 4, is currently in post-production with a release date set for March 24, 2023.

With all of the success behind the John Wick franchise and the inherit high levels of action ingrained in each of the movies, it seems like a no-brainer to explore the idea of creating a video game adaption of John Wick. At least that is what Lionsgate's CEO, Jon Feltheimer thinks as he recently confirmed that his team is "fielding proposals" for a "AAA" John Wick game. The Lionsgate CEO said that nothing has been confirmed as of yet, but the company believes that "there is a big AAA game to be made out of John Wick", but isn't prepared to "say anything more" on that topic.

"I don't want to get ahead of myself here, but we believe there is a big AAA game to be made out of John Wick. We have been fielding proposals. We certainly are interested in moving that forward, but I don't want to say anything more about that at this time," Feltheimer told investors.

Buy at Amazon

EXPLACK Men NASA T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/7/2022 at 10:50 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:eurogamer.net

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.