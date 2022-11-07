All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

US government reveal where the most-viral UFO videos in last 10 years came from

Officials from the US Department of Defense have revealed the location of where the most infamous UFO videos in the last ten years have come from.

US government reveal where the most-viral UFO videos in last 10 years came from
Published Nov 7, 2022 2:02 AM CST
1 minute & 37 seconds read time

Members from the US Department of Defense (DoD) spoke with a publication regarding the plethora of UFO, or Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) videos and the origin of the objects in question.

According to a recent report from The New York Times, who spoke with several officials from the DoD, under the assurance of anonymity, said that many of the UFO sightings can simply be chalked up to Chinese surveillance drones, as well as "airborne clutter" such as weather balloons. The anonymous officials said that many of the UFO sightings have now been officially identified as "relatively ordinary" Chinese surveillance drones, which are attempting to steal plans for advanced US fighter planes and the methods the US military use to train its pilots. DoD officials said to the publication that China has done this in the past.

As for other UFO sightings from US military personnel that were able to capture video of objects performing seemingly impossible maneuvers or achieving ridiculous speeds, DoD officials said that many of these sightings are likely a result of optical illusions caused by the camera recording the object. For instance, DoD officials said that the GOFAST UFO video was simply an optical illusion caused by the angle the camera was recording the object and that the object was actually traveling no faster than 30 mph.

US government reveal where the most-viral UFO videos in last 10 years came from 95
2

US officials have chalked up most of the famous UFO videos to optical illusions, weather balloons, and Chinese surveillance drones. Does this mean that US fighter pilot planes' instruments also experience optical illusions when recording objects?

Buy at Amazon

EXPLACK Men NASA T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/7/2022 at 1:08 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.