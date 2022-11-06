From PS1 to PS5, total PlayStation console and handheld sales hit 579 million

From the original PlayStation to the new-gen PlayStation 5, Sony's total video game hardware has shipped over 579 million units worldwide.

According to the latest figures from Sony's Q2 2022 earnings brief, total cumulative PlayStation hardware shipments have reached 579.1 million across all console generations and handhelds. The data include an estimated 16 million PlayStation Vita shipments and confirmed data directly from Sony.

The numbers reflect the generational shift from the 2013 PlayStation 4 to the 2020 PlayStation 5. The PS4, which has capped out at 117.2 million shipments (Sony no longer reports PS4 shipment data), is handing off the baton to the newer PS5, which has now reached 25 million units shipped.

Sony PlayStation Cumulative Hardware Sell-In

PlayStation Vita sales - 16 million (estimated sales as of December 2019)

PS5 sales - 25 million (as of September 2022)

PSP sales - 76.4 million (as of March 2012)

PS3 sales - 87.4 million (as of March 2017)

PS1 sales - 102.4 million (as of March 2012)

PS2 sales - 155 million (as of March 2012)

On the software front, total PlayStation video game software units have reached 1.997 billion games sold worldwide. This number doesn't include PS Vita game sales, so the actual sales could be even higher. Sony will break 2 billion games shipped excluding PS Vita sales by March 2023.

As far as hardware revenues go, Q2 2022 delivered lower year-over-year earnings for PS4 and PS5 purchases. According to the Sony's figures, the company managed to make $1.297 billion from hardware in Q2 when converted into USD. This represents an 11% decline and with a reduction of $162 million.

If Sony achieves its 18 million PlayStation 5 shipment target for FY22, which it very much should, then total PlayStation hardware shipments will be at 610 million units by March 2023.