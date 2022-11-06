Hyundai isn't only interested in vehicles, as the company also likes the skies
Focused on the auto market, that doesn't mean Hyundai can't have other projects, with its Supernal subsidiary dedicated to electric aircraft technology.
Korean automaker Hyundai isn't only interested in developing new cars in an increasingly electric vehicle market - the company's Supernal unit hopes to develop electric-based aviation solutions. Hyundai wants to fully design its own vehicle and is working with Hyundai's partners to help assist in their future projects.
Earlier in the year, Supernal unveiled an initial electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle, which the company hopes can be commercially launched in 2028. The five-seat cabin concept is actively looking for methods to integrate automotive capabilities for use in advanced air mobility.
Supernal has recently made a couple of announcements, finding new partners to help Hyundai develop something other than consumer cars. Supernal and Honeywell recently announced a partnership to use the Honeywell Anthem flight deck for the eVTOL - a custom cloud-based cockpit system. Anthem's software design has a noticeable focus on providing connectivity and autonomy.
Here is what Stephane Fymat, VP and GM of Urban Air Mobility and Unmanned Aerial Systems at Honeywell Aerospace, said in a press statement:
"Honeywell Anthem will change the way aircraft are piloted, and we believe that Supernal's aircraft will be a shining example of how aviation will evolve to be smarter and more sustainable. Honeywell has a wide variety of ready-now solutions to help create a more sustainable future for the aviation sector, and we're proud to be on this journey with Supernal."
Hyundai's Supernal has several air-based projects currently underway, with the company expanding its efforts. During CES in 2020, Hyundai and Uber announced a project to explore how something like the Supernal S-A1 could be used to ferry passengers in the sky.
Overall, Hyundai continues a transition from just an automaker as part of its Smart Mobility Solution Provider.