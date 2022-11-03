Testing the Porsche 911's limits on the highest volcano in the world

Two experimental Porsche 911 cars were modified and tested on the slopes of Ojos del Salado, the highest volcano on Earth. In the Andes Mountain range along the Argentina-Chile border, the German automaker saw the car reach 19,708 feet - where the air is extremely thin, and temperatures hovered around -22F.

The Type 992 Carrera 4S models still ran the factory turbocharged flat-six engine with 443 horsepower powered by a seven-speed manual transmission. Beyond those factory specifications, Porsche heavily modified the rest of the car, including the addition of roll cages, carbon fiber seats, and harnesses. To increase ground clearance, portal axles were added, then lower gear ratios were configured for more precise throttle inputs.

Designed specifically for motorsport driving, the Porsche Warp-Connecter was added to the 911 models tackling the volcano - the connecter makes it possible so all four wheels share constant wheel load under heavy chassis articulation. Porsche didn't disclose what kind of suspension system was used, but there is no shot the factory suspension was left in either 911.

Here is what Michael Rosler, chief engineer for the Porsche 911, had to say in a press statement:

"It's been magical to build a 911 like the world has never seen before - made possible by a small team of engineering enthusiasts. The 911 has already been proven on the track and, of course, on the road. With this project, we're shifting the focus to where there are no roads. Testing our theories means finding the harshest possible environments to see if they work - and on the highest volcano in the world, we succeeded."

Porsche enjoys testing its vehicles in extreme weather scenarios - the automaker tested the 911's power and traction control on ski slopes in the Pyrenees. In addition, the Taycan Cross Turismo set an altitude record after enduring an altitude change of over three miles, which put Porsche in the Guinness World Record books.