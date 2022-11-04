Lucid Launch Event will help Lucid Motors show off full Air lineup to EV fans

US electric automaker Lucid will launch the Lucid Air Pure and Air Touring on Tuesday, November 15, with the first Air Touring to be delivered to the company's Beverly Hills Studio. During the event, Lucid will also offer updates on the Project Gravity SUV as the automaker looks ahead to a busy 2023.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The Air Pure will launch with a starting price of $87,400, and feature a dual-motor, all-wheel drive configuration - battery range and other specifications will be announced during the Lucid event.

Lucid Air Touring has a starting price of $107,400 and interested drivers can select a unique glass canopy - a piece of glass that starts at the base of the windshield over the heads of the front passengers, so there is no unobstructed view for the driver. In addition, the DreamDrive Pro, Lucid's advanced driver assistance system, features 32 on-vehicle sensors and can continually update through over-the-air capability.

Overall, Lucid's cars are quite luxurious but are best known for their extremely high driving range. The 2022 Lucid Air is the only EV that reaches 500 miles of driving range and features unusually fast recharge times - it can add 300 miles of range in just 20 minutes.

The Lucid Air Sapphire has more than 1,200 horsepower and takes less than two seconds to go 0-60 mph - and has a maximum speed of more than 200 mph. These specifications make it the most powerful production sedan that has hit the street.

Lucid is on track to meet its relatively reserved 2022 production goal figures - which were adjusted twice this year - though looks forward to a potentially busy 2023. The company delivered the Air sedan in late 2021 and had a short production run of the Dream Edition, and the launch of the Grand Touring model - and the Air Touring and Air Pure will finalize the Air portfolio.