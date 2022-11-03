Samsung teases '8K ultrawide' monitor, ready for AMD's new Radeon RX 7900 XTX

Samsung is about to blow gamers away with a monster new gaming monitor in early 2023, with the company teasing its new Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor... the world's "first 8K ultrawide" gaming monitor.

The new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor will have an 8K resolution -- vertically at least, so 7680 pixels wide -- while I'm sure it'll have 2160 pixels (or so) high. True 8K resolution boasts 7680 x 4320, but "8K ultrawide" will be much less (half the vertical pixels) than native 8K... kinda like 8K wide, 4K high.

Samsung's new Odyssey Neo G9, the world's first "8K ultrawide" gaming monitor

AMD's new Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards both have DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity, meaning they are capable of driving 8K 165Hz and 4K 480Hz, which is going to be absolutely insane.

The current Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor rocks out with a super-ultrawide 49-inch panel with a native 5120 x 1440 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. It still costs $2200 after its debut pricing of $2500, so we should expect the new monitor to have a higher price tag given its bigger injection in pixels. We might see a reduction in refresh rate (maybe down to 165Hz) but we'll have to wait and see once Samsung makes its new 8K ultrawide gaming monitor official.

We don't know anything about the monitor, outside of its "8K ultrawide" and that it rocks DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity. CES 2023 is in January 2023, which is right around the corner. Not long to wait, folks!