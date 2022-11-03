All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Samsung teases '8K ultrawide' monitor, ready for AMD's new Radeon RX 7900 XTX

Samsung's upcoming Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor will be a new monster '8K ultrawide' that will feature a new DisplayPort 2.1 connector.

Samsung teases '8K ultrawide' monitor, ready for AMD's new Radeon RX 7900 XTX
Published Nov 3, 2022 10:23 PM CDT
1 minute & 26 seconds read time

Samsung is about to blow gamers away with a monster new gaming monitor in early 2023, with the company teasing its new Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor... the world's "first 8K ultrawide" gaming monitor.

The new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor will have an 8K resolution -- vertically at least, so 7680 pixels wide -- while I'm sure it'll have 2160 pixels (or so) high. True 8K resolution boasts 7680 x 4320, but "8K ultrawide" will be much less (half the vertical pixels) than native 8K... kinda like 8K wide, 4K high.

Samsung's new Odyssey Neo G9, the world's first "8K ultrawide" gaming monitor
5

Samsung's new Odyssey Neo G9, the world's first "8K ultrawide" gaming monitor

AMD's new Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards both have DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity, meaning they are capable of driving 8K 165Hz and 4K 480Hz, which is going to be absolutely insane.

The current Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor rocks out with a super-ultrawide 49-inch panel with a native 5120 x 1440 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. It still costs $2200 after its debut pricing of $2500, so we should expect the new monitor to have a higher price tag given its bigger injection in pixels. We might see a reduction in refresh rate (maybe down to 165Hz) but we'll have to wait and see once Samsung makes its new 8K ultrawide gaming monitor official.

We don't know anything about the monitor, outside of its "8K ultrawide" and that it rocks DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity. CES 2023 is in January 2023, which is right around the corner. Not long to wait, folks!

Buy at Amazon

SAMSUNG 49' Odyssey Neo G9 G95NA Gaming Monitor (LS49AG952NNXZA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1699.99
$1699.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/3/2022 at 10:23 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.